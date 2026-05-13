We watched everything we could at Netflix is a Joke. This is what stood out

Considering the amount of comedy that was dropped on L.A. last week for the third Netflix is a Joke Festival, the idea that anyone can see it all is laughable. Yet of course, like fools, once again we tried. Between big outdoor shows, theaters and intimate club gigs, the seven day smorgasboard of stand-up, improv, variety shows, marathons and more was a wild ride we won’t soon forget. Here is our list of the funniest shows we saw at Netflix is a Joke 2026.

Monday, May 4

Ron White, from left, Jim Jefferies, Sam Jay, Shane Gillis, James McCann and Dan Soder at the Hollywood Bowl. (Adam Rose / Netflix)

Shane Gillis and Friends

Hollywood Bowl

As a sea of comedy fans filled up the Hollywood Bowl to kick off the first outdoor event at Netflix is a Joke, Shane Gillis brought the energy of a season-opening football game to L.A.’s biggest bandshell. Commanding a solid roster of veteran comics including James McCann, Sam Jay, Ron White, Dan Soder, and Jim Jeffries, Gillis took on the role of a grizzled and playfully perverse football coach hosting the night and telling funny stories about his days as a very average high school football player on crappy all-white teams before he blew up in comedy.

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“Whoever the home team was in high school football you got to pick the intro song that you would run onto the field to to get hyped. So when me and the white guys were the home team, our music would be like ‘Cut my life into pieces…’ [singing Papa Roach’s “Last Resort”] something scary, something suicidal. That’s as intimidating as white dudes get…sad. Those are the most dangerous whites. If this game doesn’t go well I might shoot this whole thing up on Monday,” Gillis joked.

Fortunately it did go pretty well throughout the night as Gillis brought up each comic that used their different styles to score plenty of laughs throughout the night. (Nate Jackson)

Mike Ward

Dynasty Typewriter

Comedy transcends lines and borders, so when we heard that comedian Mike Ward hopped his own border in Canada to be at Dynasty Typewriter, we were all in. Rachel Bonnetta opened the show with a mix of playful confidence and high-energy hilarity, perfectly warming up the crowd before introducing the main attraction to fans. Record breaker and a master of storytelling in French, he didn’t disappoint with his all-English crossover, covering everything from his legendary Supreme Court of Canada case to teenage lust, dating after marriage, attempting generosity, and “trunk love.” Ward mentioned jokes translating from French to English and how they’d hit, but he was definitely in his element, and it all translated to perfect laughs. (Ali Lerman)

Tuesday, May 5

Theo Von and Mike Tyson record a live podcast at the Wiltern. (Matthew Salacuse/Netflix )

Theo Von: ‘This Past Weekend’ Live- Guest: Mike Tyson- The Wiltern

Stand-up might own the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, but the podcasts they delivered are absolutely worth talking about. For Theo Von’s first-ever live taping of his hit podcast “This Past Weekend,” he landed the ultimate guest: Iron Mike Tyson. The sold-out crowd at the Wiltern erupted the second Von hit the stage, but that was nothing compared to the deafening roar of screams and “We love you, Mike!” when Tyson walked out.

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Tyson admitted he wasn’t familiar with Von, but thankfully stated he did indeed like him, because that would have really messed up the rest of the episode! The two share an inquisitive and child-like energy, turning heavy conversations about growing up broke, the solitude of incarceration, and desperate cries for attention, into something remarkably light. Tyson’s vulnerable side was also on display while speaking about his daughter dying tragically, God’s plan for him, and speaking about his mentor Cus D’Amato, which quite literally brought him to tears. Can a show be heartfelt and insane at the same time? Definitely interested to see how they edit a few things, but when this knockout episode comes out, you’re truly in for a beautiful treat packed with plenty of wild moments. (A.L.)

Seinfeld featuring Leanne Morgan

The Greek Theatre

Blending the big-city humor with hilarious Southern comfort might sound like an odd pairing when talking about comedy, but something about the combo of Jerry Seinfeld and Leanne Morgan just works. Yes, we love a good rant about the terrors of technology from a comedy legend like Seinfeld, who got famous long before the advent of artificial intelligence and smartphones. But his crotchety comedy on a cold night at the Greek Theatre was complimented by Morgan’s ability to add warmth and sweetness to her smack talk about being a small town cheermom in the world of competitive cheerleading which she described as “the Olympics meets Honey Boo Boo.”

Most big comedy shows at the fest had a strict no cellphones policy, Seinfeld was content with just reminding us that our friends are all sick of our stupid cellphone videos. “They don’t care what you’re doing, your life, your experiences, any more than you care about what your friends are doing…everyone is sick of everything. That’s where we’re starting tonight.”

Both are recognized around the world for being on popular TV shows bearing their names. One star seemed genuinely enthralled that people recognized her and clapped when she came out, the other one seemed like he couldn’t get out of the show fast enough and get back to bed. But the mix of both energies of these authentic polar opposites worked well together to keep the crowd laughing. (N.J.)

Wednesday, May 6

David Spade, Dana Carvey and Chris Rock at the Orpheum Theatre. (Kit Karzen / Netflix)

‘Fly on the Wall’ podcast with Dana Carvey, David Spade and Chris Rock

The Orpheum Theatre

The best way to get amazing stories out of a famous comedian is to be one yourself. It’s the reason a podcast like “Fly on the Wall” with David Spade and Dana Carvey succeed at squeezing the best out of their guests who are often on somebody’s Mt. Rushmore of Comedy. For the festival, the two “Saturday Night Live” alumni brought out the big guns by inviting their buddy Chris Rock downtown — ”way downtown” by his estimation — at 6 p.m. last Wednesday to the Orpheum for a live taping of the podcast. The three stars began by diving ever-so-casually into stories about their interactions with Michael Jackson, Tupac, Kanye and Dave Chappelle. Rock also got to expound on the classic period where he released some of the best comedy specials ever made.

He talked about his groundbreaking hour “Bring the Pain” being the result of doing as many shows as possible to pay for a divorce and as a result, “I got way better” he told Carvey and Spade. “Then I went on a Rocky run where he was knocking motherf— out.” He took that momentum into his next classic special, 1999’s “Bigger & Blacker,” that helped reshape the face of stand-up. “There’s a time in your life when you’re just a vessel and I was in that point of my life,” Rock said. (N.J.)

Nate Jackson at Laugh Factory Hollywood

It’s a skill for a comedian to be able to sit in the pocket of a crowd’s energy and keep a room full of people laughing and on their toes at the same time. Try doing it for six shows back to back. While it’s not the most consecutive sold-out shows he’s ever done at a venue (last year he delivered nine in a row at Zanies in Nashville), Nate Jackson’s ability to leave a mark on the fest at his week-long residency at Laugh Factory Hollywood was akin to watching an executive chef doing a week of cooking in his restaurant. In Jackson’s case that meant delivering some third-degree burns in the front several rows of the crowd known as the “roast zone.” When it comes to killing his customers Jackson prefaces every show the same way. “Rule number one, if I look at you and you don’t want no smoke, look away,” he told the Laugh Factory crowd.

“That is the rule and the standard, I do not get people unless they lock eyes and give me consent. As a matter of fact, this is called the Roast Zone. If anybody is accidentally down there, it’s time to get the f— out. Because rule number two is, if I look at you and you look at me and I start and you don’t like what I decided to talk about, looking away will no longer save you.” To the people that got a little too charred during his show, don’t say he didn’t warn you. (N.J.)

Thursday, May 7

Noah Wyle and Jon Stewart at the Hollywood Bowl. (Adam Rose / Netflix)

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Night of Too Many Stars

Hollywood Bowl

It was a starry, starry night at Thursday’s sold-out Hollywood Bowl Netflix is a Joke Presents: Night of Too Many Stars epic comic bonanza fundraiser benefitting autism programs nationwide, including Autism Speaks. Founded in New York by writer-producer Robert Smigel and his wife Michelle in 2003 following their son Daniel’s autism spectrum disorder diagnosis, the Los Angeles gala was hosted by longtime supporter Jon Stewart and featured a roster of top–tier stand-up talent including Niki Glaser, Ali Wong, Conan O’Brien, Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, John Mulaney and Adam Sandler, who closed the show with a trio of upbeat tunes. Cast members of reality shows such as “Love on the Spectrum” were also on deck to introduce comics, and auction items throughout the event raised crucially needed funds for individuals on the spectrum: a mock “physical examination” by Noah Wyle, star of HBO’s juggernaut medical series “The Pitt” fetched $18,000; a woman paid $50,000 to be animated into an episode of “The Simpsons.” One man stood up and donated $100,000 with no prize attached. The most special part of the night: I attended along with my son, 19, who is on the autism spectrum and laughed and smiled for three hours straight. (Malina Saval)

Wanda Sykes

Dolby Theatre

Politics, family, inflation, racism, weight gain and greed were among the multiple topics lampooned by Wanda Sykes during a dynamic and often wickedly funny tour stop at the Dolby Theatre last Thursday. Despite the large venue and packed-in audience, Sykes created an intimate club vibe, walking onstage in a utilitarian jumpsuit and instantly bonding with the audience over just how weird things have become in present-day America.

She likened 2026 to the Upside Down in “Stranger Things,” but populated with pedophiles, grifters and racists instead of demogorgons. Turn it upside down “and a billionaire falls through the ceiling,” she said. Her impersonation of Trump dancing and chatting with Epstein in the now infamous video clip was pure brilliance. How a 5-foot-2 Black woman looked more Trump than Trump was a feat unto itself.

Sykes also bemoaned the greed behind things marketed as conveniences, like supermarket self-checkout (“We’re working for free!”), food delivery bots and airport wheelchairs that get passengers to their gate without attendants. “That was someone’s job!” she said. Then added, “What if walking fast and [pushing heavy things] was the only thing they were good at?” Opening for Sykes was her former sidekick on “The Wanda Sykes Show,” Keith Robinson. (Lorraine Ali)

“Kill Tony”

Intuit Dome

The number one live podcast in the world, “Kill Tony,” returned to its roots in our beloved city on Thursday, and this time for the local masses at Intuit Dome. Co-hosted by Tony Hinchcliffe and Brian Redban, when there’s a show of this caliber during a festival, you just know the guests are going to be jaw droppers. Fighting the L.A. traffic to kick off the Dome show were Jelly Roll and Teddy Swims backed up by the Kill Tony Band, maybe? You know, it was hard to hear through all the women screaming. Kidding, we were all scream-singing, and it was such a fun way to start a show. Sitting on panel were beloved KT guests Harland Williams and Gabriel Iglesias, and the “legends bucket” made its way to its first arena in L.A., and the pulls were indeed clutch. Ron White, Joe DeRosa, and Tony’s number one favorite comic, Tony Hinchcliffe (played by Adam Ray), showed the crowd exactly what effortless and absolutely merciless veteran comedy looks like. Between bucket pull madness, a ton of Golden Ticket winners dazzled throughout, treating L.A. to a little slice of what we see in Austin on Mondays.

Friday, May 8

“Stamptown” at the Montalbán Theatre. (Aaron Epstein / Netflix)

‘Stamptown’

Montalban Theater

Comedy variety show “Stamptown” begins with master of ceremonies Jack Tucker (the clown persona of Zach Zucker) descending from the ceiling covered in sweat as pyrotechnic flares explode on stage and electric guitars summon him before he falls flat on his face. But don’t worry, it only gets more insane from there. Part musical revue, part comedy showcase, and part circus — “Stamptown,” which filmed its shows for an upcoming Netflix special, is what happens when the lunatics get control of the asylum and decide to put on a Las Vegas show from hell. Tucker’s rapid-fire delivery is punctuated with sound effects, music cues, and the use of a variety of props dangling from his person at all times (including handcuffs, a wad of cash, and two guns). Featuring celebrity cameos, acrobatic stunts, full-frontal nudity, and the show’s stagecrew and audience members getting in on the chaos — “Stamptown” is a true homage to the theatrical possibilities of performance that toes the line ofwhat you think is possible to be done under the label “comedy show.” “Stamptown” at the Montalbán was filmed as part of a Netflix special that will air later this year, which any lover of brain rot and pageantry should be sure to check out. (Leila Jordan)

Dave Chappelle

The Palladium

We’re not allowed to say anything about went on at the Dave Chappelle three-show residency at the Palladium other than the fact that it was an evening of music and comedy. Per usual they locked up the crowd’s phones to see his show but fortunately there were plenty of actual cameras capturing what went on so hopefully you get to see what we saw very soon. (NJ)

Hasan Minhaj versus Ronnie Chieng

Dolby Theatre

Known for their spirited debates on “The Daily Show,” political satirists Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng faced off in a comedy showdown where they challenged one another to prove who is better suited to fix a broken America, Asians (Chieng is from Malaysia) or Indians (Minhaj’s parents are from India)?

Never mind that Indians are South Asians, the two comedians got plenty of laughs backing up their absurd arguments with flow charts, graphs, curated news clips, a faux AI bot called “Niri,” and plenty of racist rhetoric. They broke down the debate into categories: Who’s better at academics? Business and the economy? Cuisine? Chieng argued that Asians are better at sports with a list of Olympic gold medal wins over the past three Summer Games. He won’t use all of Asia, he said, just China. Result? The country had over 100 gold medals. India had just one. Minhaj wondered aloud: For people who love gold so much, why is it so hard for us to win one?

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Their choreographed debate exploited and skewered stereotypes via expert timing and pointed wit, hitting home with the predominantly Asian and South Asian audience. (L.A.)

Saturday, May 9

Atsuko Okatsuka with Margaret Cho and Trevor Noah at the Orpheum. (Andrew Max Levy / Netflix)

Atsuko Okatsuka

The Orpheum Theatre

An Atsuko Okatsuka show is typically full of surprises as a result of her offbeat humor and twerk-master physicality. Her show at the Orpheum is the result of a brand-new hour she’s been performing on her Big Bowl Tour and includes plenty of jokes about dinosaurs and love of Jamaican dancehall choreography. But before she even took the stage with new material, fans got gleefully blindsided by the appearance of two comedy titans, Margaret Cho and Trevor Noah, who came out to deliver punchy opening sets that got loads of laughter to set the tone for Okatsuka’s evening of examining reality through her absurdist lens as an artistic performer who often feels like she’s from another planet. At the end of the show she announced that after releasing her first two specials on HBO (“The Intruder” in 2022) and Hulu (“Father,” which came out in 2025) her next special will be released (surprise!) on Netflix in 2027. (N.J.)

‘My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Reunion

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” premiered on the CW Network in 2015 and managed to tell a complete four season story about mental illness in a musical comedy series that featured parody songs on everything from “Cats” to modern pop music to Jewish folk songs. Seven years after it ended, the cast and creatives behind the show reunited to perform a stripped-down selection of the series’ beloved songs. But this concert is not meant to serve as an introduction for those unfamiliar with the original show. The reunion performance is a tribute both to the miraculous existence of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and to the devoted fans who still know all the words to songs like “Let’s Generalize About Men” and “Don’t Be a Lawyer.” (L.J.)

James McCann

Hollywood Improv (Main Room)

Australian-born comedian James McCann topped the bill Saturday night at the Hollywood Improv, and the eclectic crowd packed the place ready to celebrate his arrival in L.A. Host Benton Hershaw and openers Ruby Setnik and Sam Campbell absolutely connected and killed. And if my word count were double, they’d get individual praise for setting the room up perfectly. High energy was the vibe when McCann got on stage to wild roars from the 9:30pm early show crowd and his energy match, noting he was excited to be at the historic club himself. Mullet looking flawless, poems in tow, and dark humor dialed to an 11, he questioned L.A.’s homeless crisis, may have questioned the audience a bit too much, and tore through his thoughts on a census overhaul, the insanity of the TV show “Survivor” (yes, it’s still on), the glory days of drinking, and having visions of finally being successful enough to hire his dream team. (A.L.)

Tom Segura, left, and Bert Kreischer speak during the Two Bears 5k event at the Rose Bowl. (Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Netflix)

2 Bears 5K

Rose Bowl

Can’t. Type. Too. Sore. And that’s not even from the run-walking, it’s from the afterparty inside Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena. Whether you kicked off this magical day of athleticism in downward dog with Ari Shaffir, or if you went straight for the starting line with Bert Kreischer, Tom Segura, and a svelte-looking Jelly Roll (bravo!), there was stretching, pacing, sweating and rejoicing to be had. The hang was so casual it allowed participants to rub elbows with a surplus of comics on hand like H. Foley, Kevin Ryan, Steph Tolev, Jefferson McDonald, Joe DeRosa, Jessimae Peluso, Greg Fitzsimmons, Daphnique Springs, Brittany Ross, Ian Fidance, Kim Congdon, and Dave Williamson. The finish line led runners directly into the Rose Bowl where there was plenty of Por Osos flowing, snacks, interactive games and recovery stations, and a live taping of 2 Bears 1 Cave with our favorite boys and celeb participants.

Sunday, May 10

Marcello Hernandez performed with Feid at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday. (Koury Angelo / Netflix)

Marcello Hernandez and Feid

Hollywood Bowl

On “Saturday Night Live,” he plays a Latin Lover named Domingo. But at the Hollywood Bowl on Mother’s Day Sunday, headliner Marcello Hernández riffed on his real life as a mama’s boy growing up in Miami — expanding on material from his 2026 Netflix special, “American Boy” — and duly invited out his mom, Isabel, who was met with a standing ovation. “God gave me a mother who worked her entire life for me,” said Hernández, who eased on his elastic goofball schtick to exalt immigrant mothers. “Today, I give thanks to her — and to all the mothers who are here, as well as those you left back home.”

Attended by nearly 17,000 people, the Bowl’s biggest Spanish-language comedy event also featured a special (and sensual) musical performance by Colombian reggaeton heartthrob Feid, as well as Mexican comedian Sofia Niño de Rivera, who opened the show with her own riotous act. At some point she asked the audience if beating piñatas had been canceled by the woke mob; you’ll just have to trust me when I say it’s even funnier in Spanish. (Suzy Exposito)

Roast of Kevin Hart

Kia Forum

Los Angeles showed up to the Forum in Inglewood for the roast of Kevin Hart, the comedian we love to hate but also love to laugh with. It was a brutal takedown of Hart that could only be accomplished by the utmost respect and love from his peers. A surprise appearance by his longtime rival Katt Williams brought the entire house to their feet. Sheryl Underwood expertly executed the punchlines and made the culture the star of her set. Chelsea Handler could have been the star of her own show. The Rock’s WWE entrance brought the heat of the pyrotechnics to the stage with his explicit propositioning of Hart’s wife, Eniko, and an attempt to breastfeed Hart. Some controversial jokes by lesser, edgy comedians fell flat but Jeff Ross, the master of roasts, held the tempo together and kept the roast moving forward. There was something for everyone in this, as Hart, the hardest working person in comedy, has become famous for. (Janelle Webster)

Flight of the Conchords

The Greek Theatre

Experiencing Flight of the Conchords at the Greek is something many fans of their lusty, yet-bone-dry musical comedy haven’t gotten to experience in a while. It’s been eight years since Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie have put us on “Business Time” with their stripped down odes to sexy R&B mixed with a hint of yacht rock, hip-hop power pop and whatever else they decided to throw together from their bag of classic jams that earned them fans in the early aughts. Following a killer opening set from comedian Arj Barker, Flight of the Conchords took the stage looking a bit more like silver foxes than young birds, which made the timeless chuckle-inducing tunes like “Robots,” “The Most Beautiful Girl (In the Room),” “Hurt Feelings” and “Business Time” land with even more impact as the crowd enjoyed some long-awaited nostalgia. Did they forget a few lyrics? Miss some solos? Mess up entire songs? Sure! But with a dose of Kiwi banter and the ability to laugh at themselves, the mistakes only made the show funnier and a reminder of why we’ve missed them. (N.J.)

