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Entertainment & Arts

Jamie Foxx and girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp are expecting a baby, the actor’s third

Jamie Foxx, wearing dark sunglasses and a black jacket with white piping, posing against a black and blue backdrop.
Jamie Foxx, seen at the premiere of “Number One on the Call Sheet” last year, is expecting his third child.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
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Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp are leveling up their relationship, with a little one of their own on the way.

The Oscar-winning “Ray” actor, 58, is expecting a baby with girlfriend Huckstepp, The Times confirmed Wednesday. The baby will be the pair’s first but the third for Foxx, who is also the father to 32-year-old actor Corinne Foxx, and teenager Anelise Bishop. Jamie Foxx shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline, and shares Anelise with ex Kristin Grannis.

Two women, one with dark hair and another with blond hair, pose next to an aged blue pickup truck on a red carpet.
Sela Vave, left, and Alyce Huckstepp attend the world premiere of Netflix’s “Day Shift” on Aug. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles.
(Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix)
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Sources told TMZ, which first broke the baby news Tuesday, that the couple is “already several months along.” Foxx and Huckstepp — who has a relatively low public profile — first sparked relationship chatter in August 2022, when she was spotted supporting him at the world premiere of his Netflix film “Day Shift,” though they did not hit the red carpet together. The duo were also spotted multiple times on dates and vacations. They reunited last year after a brief split.

The couple has already weathered other milestones, including the actor’s health scare in April 2023. The actor-singer was hospitalized three years ago for a then-unspecified “medical complication.” Foxx disclosed in December 2024, during his Nextflix stand-up special “What Had Happened Was...,” that he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

Amid the aftermath of Foxx’s health complication, Huckstepp, 27, had “been there for him” and was a supportive presence in the actor’s life, People reported in 2024.

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Jamie Foxx in a flannel shirt and fedora at the 2022 screening of "Below The Belt" at Directors Guild Of America in L.A.

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Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

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