Jamie Foxx and girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp are expecting a baby, the actor’s third
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Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp are leveling up their relationship, with a little one of their own on the way.
The Oscar-winning “Ray” actor, 58, is expecting a baby with girlfriend Huckstepp, The Times confirmed Wednesday. The baby will be the pair’s first but the third for Foxx, who is also the father to 32-year-old actor Corinne Foxx, and teenager Anelise Bishop. Jamie Foxx shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline, and shares Anelise with ex Kristin Grannis.
Sources told TMZ, which first broke the baby news Tuesday, that the couple is “already several months along.” Foxx and Huckstepp — who has a relatively low public profile — first sparked relationship chatter in August 2022, when she was spotted supporting him at the world premiere of his Netflix film “Day Shift,” though they did not hit the red carpet together. The duo were also spotted multiple times on dates and vacations. They reunited last year after a brief split.
The couple has already weathered other milestones, including the actor’s health scare in April 2023. The actor-singer was hospitalized three years ago for a then-unspecified “medical complication.” Foxx disclosed in December 2024, during his Nextflix stand-up special “What Had Happened Was...,” that he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke.
Amid the aftermath of Foxx’s health complication, Huckstepp, 27, had “been there for him” and was a supportive presence in the actor’s life, People reported in 2024.
Jamie Foxx thanked fans for streaming his new Netflix special ‘What Had Happened Was,’ a ‘testimony’ about his 2023 brain bleed and stroke.