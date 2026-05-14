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Entertainment & Arts

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen are splitting up after 18 years, but remain ‘on great terms’

Jenny Mollen closing her eyes as Jason Biggs plants a kiss on her cheeck
Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs, seen during New York Fashion Week in 2021, are ending their marriage after 18 years but remain “on great terms,” a rep said Thursday.
(Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for alice + olivia)
Christie D'Zurilla. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Christie D’Zurilla
Assistant Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow
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  • Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen are ending their 18-year marriage. They met in 2007 on the set of a rom-com and married in April 2008.
  • The “American Pie” star and the writer-actor remain on “excellent terms” and are reportedly “very much connected” while co-parenting sons Sid, 12, and Lazlo, 8.

Jason Biggs of “American Pie” fame and writer-actor Jenny Mollen are ending their 18-year marriage, The Times has confirmed.

“They are on great terms and remain focused on raising their two boys,” a representative for the couple said Thursday via email.

Biggs, 48, and Mollen, 46, got married in a small private ceremony in April 2008 after meeting in 2007 while filming the Razzie-nominated Kate Hudson-Dane Cook rom-com “My Best Friend’s Girl.”

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Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen attend the final season premiere of Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black" at Alice Tully Hall on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Entertainment & Arts

Jenny Mollen finds out she has lice — in the middle of a 5-hour flight

Jenny Mollen posted a video on Instagram two weeks ago while in what looks like a first-class seat with a clear plastic bag partially wrapped around her head.

A decade into the marriage, it seemed to be going strong. “Ten years ago today I made the best decision of my life. One decade down, about 5 or 6 to go. I love you, @jennyandteets2,” Biggs wrote on Instagram in 2018, posting a selfie with Mollen from Paris.

Now, as co-parents, they “are very much connected,” a rep told People, which first reported the news. “I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms.”

Co-parenting their sons, 12-year-old Sid and 8-year-old Lazlo, will no doubt offer more surprises in the coming years — like in 2024, when Mollen was informed in the middle of a five-hour plane flight that she had lice. (Turns out the boys had them as well, though Mollen pointed to an anonymous female as the OG critter-spreader. Biggs escaped the incident with “like two eggs,” Mollen said.)

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Or, say, on Wednesday, when she posted Sid’s homework online and wrote that she was laughing when his description of the class he was writing for devolved into tween profanity.

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs, shown at the New York premiere of "Orange Is the New Black" last June, have announced the birth of their son, Sid.

Entertainment & Arts

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen have a new baby son, Sid

There’s a new little one in the Biggs household!

“Not long ago (read: last week), I couldn’t even go to the bathroom without my kids following,” Mollen wrote Monday about her boys on her Substack, “The Best Friend Experience.” “They still need me to fall asleep, go to school, interpret the world, cut it up into small, digestible bites, and spoon-feed it to them before seven-fifteen am each morning. We have a short hand, a long hand, and a second language that Jason still luckily doesn’t understand. But these baby remoras, these emotional vampires- the most emotionally high-maintenance men I’ve ever dated are growing up. And eventually, I will lose them.”

She said she finally understands why her mother-in-law “fell apart” when Biggs told her they were getting married.

“We spend years being the center of their emotional world,” she wrote, “only to slowly watch them build one without us. If we do our job correctly, they leave.”

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Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break team. A graduate of USC, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 as a copy editor, started writing about celebrities in 2009 and has more than 36 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

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