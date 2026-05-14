Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen are splitting up after 18 years, but remain ‘on great terms’

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs, seen during New York Fashion Week in 2021, are ending their marriage after 18 years but remain “on great terms,” a rep said Thursday.

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Jason Biggs of “American Pie” fame and writer-actor Jenny Mollen are ending their 18-year marriage, The Times has confirmed.

“They are on great terms and remain focused on raising their two boys,” a representative for the couple said Thursday via email.

Biggs, 48, and Mollen, 46, got married in a small private ceremony in April 2008 after meeting in 2007 while filming the Razzie-nominated Kate Hudson-Dane Cook rom-com “My Best Friend’s Girl.”

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A decade into the marriage, it seemed to be going strong. “Ten years ago today I made the best decision of my life. One decade down, about 5 or 6 to go. I love you, @jennyandteets2,” Biggs wrote on Instagram in 2018, posting a selfie with Mollen from Paris.

Now, as co-parents, they “are very much connected,” a rep told People, which first reported the news. “I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms.”

Co-parenting their sons, 12-year-old Sid and 8-year-old Lazlo, will no doubt offer more surprises in the coming years — like in 2024, when Mollen was informed in the middle of a five-hour plane flight that she had lice. (Turns out the boys had them as well, though Mollen pointed to an anonymous female as the OG critter-spreader. Biggs escaped the incident with “like two eggs,” Mollen said.)

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Or, say, on Wednesday, when she posted Sid’s homework online and wrote that she was laughing when his description of the class he was writing for devolved into tween profanity.

“Not long ago (read: last week), I couldn’t even go to the bathroom without my kids following,” Mollen wrote Monday about her boys on her Substack, “The Best Friend Experience.” “They still need me to fall asleep, go to school, interpret the world, cut it up into small, digestible bites, and spoon-feed it to them before seven-fifteen am each morning. We have a short hand, a long hand, and a second language that Jason still luckily doesn’t understand. But these baby remoras, these emotional vampires- the most emotionally high-maintenance men I’ve ever dated are growing up. And eventually, I will lose them.”

She said she finally understands why her mother-in-law “fell apart” when Biggs told her they were getting married.

“We spend years being the center of their emotional world,” she wrote, “only to slowly watch them build one without us. If we do our job correctly, they leave.”