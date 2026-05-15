Lainey Wilson marries Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges by a waterfall after surviving that Stagecoach windstorm

“Yellowstone” star Lainey Wilson and former NFL quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges got married last weekend by a waterfall in Tennessee.

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Lainey Wilson and Devlin “Duck” Hodges made a splash last weekend, getting married Sunday at a picturesque waterfall in Tennessee.

And unlike at Wilson’s recent headlining gig at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, nobody had to evacuate because of dangerously high wind.

“You could hear the water trickling down and birds singing, and we had a nice spring breeze,” the country singer and “Yellowstone” actor told Vogue, which had an exclusive on the event. “I arrived in a white horse-drawn carriage and walked down the aisle with my Deddy to join Duck at the altar.”

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Yup, she said “Deddy.” She also said at Stagecoach — once the wind had slowed down and she was performing as promised — that she hoped her fans “sat in your cars and drank some tequila” when they were hastily and temporarily evacuated.

On Sunday, a friend took the couple through their vows as they were standing on a cobblestone ledge at the foot of a waterfall on the 121-year-old Ruskin property about an hour out of Nashville.

The groom wore a bespoke mallard green suit and ornate bolo tie for the ceremony, per Vogue, while the bride rocked some 5-inch Louboutin heels under her Oscar de la Renta gown. She also kept some blinged-out, custom-made high-heeled cowboy boots nearby just in case. Perhaps for the reception?

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There was a 12-piece jazz band, Wilson told the fashion publication, and a Cajun meal that reflected her Louisiana roots. The caterer? It was her very own Nashville bar, Bell Bottoms Up, which turns 2 years old at the end of this month.

Wilson and Hodges, an NFL quarterback-turned-entrepreneur, met on a blind date in 2021 that started with a dinner on the water in Hendersonville, Tenn., and ended up at a honky-tonk. “We’ve been pretty inseparable since,” the Grammy winner said.

They got engaged a couple of days before Valentine’s Day in 2025. The retired athlete, who played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, is now a Memphis-based real estate agent who specializes in land and recreational properties.