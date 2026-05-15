Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt split up five months after welcoming a daughter

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson, who went official as a couple at the 13th annual Blossom Ball last May in New York City and welcomed a baby girl in December, have reportedly split up.

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Pete Davidson is a single man again — but it’s the first time he’s been a single dad.

Davidson, 32, and British model Elsie Hewitt, 30, who welcomed daughter Scottie only five months ago, are on the outs, according to a report Thursday in the Sun that blamed their split on his busy work schedule.

Hewitt allegedly wanted more support at home, which “was very hard for him because, obviously, he has to work to make money,” a source told the outlet.

Also, a source — we don’t know if it was the same person who talked to the Sun — told People on Friday that while the two are no longer a couple, they are still “working on things” and “want one another to succeed and be happy.”

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Apparently, they’ve done the break-up-and-make-up thing before, that source said. But this time around it might be for real, with the two making the baby their “top priority.”

“welp now everyone knows we had sex,” Hewitt wrote last July in a social media post complete with a sonogram and multiple loved-up couple photos, announcing they were expecting a baby just four months after folks first caught them kissing in Palm Beach, Fla. Scottie Rose, named after Davidson’s late firefighter father, Scott, arrived several days before Christmas.

The birth came eight months after mom and dad went red-carpet official at an endometriosis fundraiser in NYC.

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Hewitt had surgery in late 2024 to treat her own endometriosis after the pain and other symptoms became “unbearable,” according to the Endometriosis Society of America. She had been misdiagnosed and dismissed for years, she said. The condition has a good chance of hurting a woman’s fertility.

“I just knew I couldn’t live like that anymore,” she told EndoTV last August, after trying “every holistic approach” to her condition. “There was a long chunk of time between symptoms and discovering what was wrong with me.”

Hewitt, who previously dated Jason Sudeikis and Benny Blanco, has modeled for Guess and was a Playboy Playmate in May/June 2017.

California Ex-girlfriend sues actor Ryan Phillippe, accusing him of kicking, hitting and pushing her down stairs A former girlfriend is suing Hollywood actor Ryan Phillippe on allegations that he kicked, hit and pushed her down stairs in an incident that has also been referred to the Los Angeles city attorney’s office for possible prosecution.

That same year, when she was 21, Hewitt sued another ex-boyfriend, Ryan Phillippe, alleging that he kicked her, punched her and threw her down a flight of stairs during a July 4 fight that sent her to the emergency room. The actor, 22 years Hewitt’s senior, settled the case with her days before it went to trial in October 2019.

Davidson, meanwhile, has his own string of famous exes, including singer and former fiancée Ariana Grande, actor Kate Beckinsale, model Kaia Gerber, actor Madelyn Cline and reality TV star Kim Kardashian. It was Grande who hinted to the world that “BDE” was a large part of Davidson’s allure.