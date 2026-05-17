Pedro Pascal goes undercover for ‘Star Wars’ surprise at Disneyland

The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu in the movie “The Mandalorian and Grogu.”

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Pedro Pascal took his “Star Wars” character to the streets on Saturday, going undercover as the Mandalorian to surprise Disneyland guests aboard the Millennium Falcon: Smugger’s Run attraction.

A video posted on Disney’s social media showed the actor in full costume, then lifting his helmet to reveal himself.

“Now you all have to die because you’ve seen my face,” he joked to the stunned park-goers.

After the surprise, Pascal posed for pictures with the dozen or so fans.

Pascal was later joined by co-star Sigourney Weaver, director Jon Favreau and LucasFilm President Dave Filoni at Galaxy’s Edge, the 14-acre “Star Wars”-themed section of the park modeled after an outpost on the fictional planet of Batuu.

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