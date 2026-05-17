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Entertainment & Arts

Pedro Pascal goes undercover for ‘Star Wars’ surprise at Disneyland

A bounty hunter and his sidekick go to a bar.
The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu in the movie “The Mandalorian and Grogu.”
(Nicola Goode / Walt Disney Studios)
Jack Flemming, stands for a portrait on Thursday, July 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA. (Patrick T. Fallon/ For The Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Flemming
Staff Writer Follow
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Pedro Pascal took his “Star Wars” character to the streets on Saturday, going undercover as the Mandalorian to surprise Disneyland guests aboard the Millennium Falcon: Smugger’s Run attraction.

A video posted on Disney’s social media showed the actor in full costume, then lifting his helmet to reveal himself.

“Now you all have to die because you’ve seen my face,” he joked to the stunned park-goers.

After the surprise, Pascal posed for pictures with the dozen or so fans.

Pascal was later joined by co-star Sigourney Weaver, director Jon Favreau and LucasFilm President Dave Filoni at Galaxy’s Edge, the 14-acre “Star Wars”-themed section of the park modeled after an outpost on the fictional planet of Batuu.

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The appearance was part of the press tour for “The Mandalorian and Grogu,” a spin-off of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.” The film, which releases on May 22, is the first “Star Wars” movie to hit theaters since 2019.

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Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers real estate for the Los Angeles Times. He was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

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