‘Call Her Daddy’s” Alex Cooper is going to be a mommy: Podcaster and husband Matt Kaplan expecting first baby

Podcaster Alex Cooper, left, and her husband, film producer Matt Kaplan, 42, are expecting their first child together, she revealed in a Sunday Instagram post.

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“Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper might want to reconsider the title of her show.

Cooper, founder of podcast group the Unwell Network, announced she is going to be a mommy. The 31-year-old podcaster and her husband, film producer Matt Kaplan, 42, are expecting their first child together, she revealed in a Sunday Instagram post.

“Our family 🤍,” Cooper wrote in her caption. She shared two photos of herself in a white outfit cradling her baby bump as Kaplan holds her leg and smiles at her. The expectant parents married in April 2024, a year after Kaplan — whose producing credits include Netflix’s “To All the Boys” film series — popped the question.

Khloé Kardashian, Whitney Leavitt, Lucy Hale, Kesha, the two Taylor Lautners, Bethenny Frankel and reality star-turned-Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt were among the celebrities sending their well wishes for the growing family in the comments.

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Cooper debuted “Call Her Daddy” under Barstool Sports in 2018 and parted ways with the media company in 2021 for a Spotify deal reportedly worth $60 million. With Spotify, Cooper expanded her podcast’s reach and reputation, becoming a go-to platform for stars including Jane Fonda, Kamala Harris, Miley Cyrus, Offsetand Gwyneth Paltrow, who have been among high-profile “Call Her Daddy” guests. In August 2024, Cooper struck a deal with SiriusXM reportedly worth $125 million.

Amid her rise to fame, Cooper struck up her connection with Kaplan in 2020 on a business Zoom call and began dating shortly after, according to W magazine. Prior to their engagement, Cooper and Kaplan knew they wanted to have a family of their own, but the former was unsure about marriage. Cooper told W that that her “really great dynamic” and communication with Kaplan helped change her views on tying the knot.

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“Having that foundation of honesty and trust allowed us to get through things in life that made it so I couldn’t envision anyone else by my side. On top of that, we have this insane chemistry,” she said. “He’s also so supportive of my career. A lot of men in my past were really intimidated by my success. They tried to suppress what I was doing or make me feel bad about it.”

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She added: “Matt has always been my biggest supporter. It’s very attractive to have a man not be intimidated by a woman’s extreme success.”