‘Betty Boop’ there it is: Quinta Brunson to star as animated icon for movie in the works with Fleischer family

Quinta Brunson, Emmy-winning star and creator of “Abbott Elementary,” will star in and develop a movie based on the beloved Betty Boop cartoon character from the 1930s.

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Quinta Brunson is taking a bet on Betty Boop.

The two-time Emmy winner is developing a film about the animated icon and will star as the doe-eyed flapper, The Times confirmed on Wednesday. The “Abbott Elementary” star and creator’s production company Fifth Chance Productions will team with cartoonist Max Fleischer’s grandson Mark Fleischer and their Fleischer Studios for the film. Variety first reported the news.

Brunson, in a news release shared with The Times, praised Betty Boop as one of the nation’s “most beloved cartoon characters” and said she realized “there was a much deeper story to tell” after she and Fifth Chance head of creative affairs Erin Wehrenberg met with the younger Fleischer. According to the release, the movie will chronicle the cartoon character’s origin and evolution through Max Fleischer’s perspective and will examine the “relationship between the artist and his creation as he navigates the creative and commercial pressures of building one of the world’s first animated icons, particularly as that icon begins to take on a life of its own.”

Betty Boop, designed by late cartoonist Myron (Grim) Natwick, first appeared in Max and Dave Fleischer‘s 1930 cartoon “Dizzy Dishes” as part of Fleischer Studio’s “Talkartoons” series. The Fleischer brothers asked Natwick to draft up a woman character for the popular song by Helen Kane, “Boop-Boop-A-Doop.” Natwick initially designed Betty as a dog’s head on the curvaceous figure of a woman and modeled her flapper hairdo on Kane’s own coif. As Betty Boop became more popular, Natwick revised his design to swap the character’s floppy dog’s ears for bangle earrings and shrinking her nose. Her curvaceous figure, flapper ‘do and large eyes remained.

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Mae Questel, who provided the loopy, child-like voice of cartoon characters Betty Boop and Olive Oyl, poses in 1978 with a poster of Betty Boop. (Associated Press)

“Quinta so embodies Betty’s love of life, intelligence, humor, sassiness and compassion that the relationship between her as Betty and Max burst into life at its mere mention,” Mark Fleischer said in a news release.

Betty Boop was primarily featured in theatrical cartoons from 1930 to 1939 — voiced by Mae Questel — but her sex symbol status and general fabulousness made her an intergenerational icon. Earlier this year, the preliminary design of Betty Boop featured in “Dizzy Dishes” entered public domain.

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Brunson, though best known for the ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary,” first gained popularity in the 2010s for her viral social media comedy clips and her work on Buzzfeed. She appeared on TV series “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and “iZombie” before “Abbott Elementary,” about a group of educators at an underfunded Philadelphia elementary school, became a breakout hit in 2021.

“Abbott Elementary” has collected four Emmy Awards and was renewed in March for its sixth season at ABC.