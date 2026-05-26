Lindsie Chrisley arrested on DUI charge after allegedly swerving around another car, speeding

Lindsie Chrisley is seen in a booking photo following her arrest last weekend in Georgia on suspicion of driving under the influence and several other charges.

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Lindsie Chrisley, one of reality star Todd Chrisley’s two children with his first wife, was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence in Concord, Ga.

The podcaster was booked on charges including DUI less safe — a DUI charge for those whose blood alcohol is less than 0.08% — attempting to elude police, improper passing, reckless driving and speeding, according to a police report obtained by The Times. Her bail on the five counts totaled $5,961, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

“I got pulled over speeding past a car on a two-lane road because they almost hit an animal,” Chrisley told TMZ, which first reported the arrest. She said she was trying to miss that car and “whatever the animal was.” She said she planned to fight the charges.

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Law enforcement had a different story to tell in its report, alleging that she was pulled over for traveling 86 mph on a surface street. After the deputy activated the lights on his car and initiated the traffic stop, Chrisley allegedly passed “multiple suitable stopping locations” before finally pulling over at a Chevron station, the report said.

The sheriff’s deputy who spoke with Chrisley said in his report that her stories weren’t making sense, her speech was slurred and her breath smelled of alcohol. After she was asked to step out of the Ford Bronco, she told the officer she didn’t know why she had been pulled over, then said it was because she had swerved around another vehicle that had “almost hit a deer,” the report said. The officer asked her if that was why she was speeding and she said “that is exactly why,” according to the report, then talked about the car in front of her brake-checking her as she drove home and said she hadn’t been traveling at nearly 90 mph.

The report said she refused to participate in field sobriety tests when the deputy asked her to and she also declined a blood test. No contraband was found in the car, according to the report.

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Chrisley, 36, was released from custody around 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Her encounter with law enforcement comes after her then-boyfriend, David Landsman, was arrested in Cherokee County in mid-April on a felony charge of aggravated assault/strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of battery after he allegedly placed his hand around a person’s neck and told them they were “not going anywhere,” People reported.

Lindsie Chrisley, the host of “The Southern Tea” podcast, appeared in 20 episodes of “Chrisley Knows Best” from 2014 into 2017. She and brother Kyle Chrisley are the children of Teresa Terry, Todd Chrisley’s first wife.

Todd and second wife Julie Chrisley were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022 and imprisoned at separate facilities. Todd was serving a 12-year sentence in Florida and Julie was serving seven years at a facility in Kentucky when President Trump pardoned them in 2025, clearing the convictions from their records and ending their sentences.

Lindsie was estranged from her family for years over their suspicion that she had squealed to state and federal officials. Todd and Julie sued the state of Georgia in 2019, alleging that a tax official had targeted the couple’s estranged daughter and improperly shared confidential tax information to try to elicit compromising information on the family. As a result of the official’s efforts, the Chrisleys were forced to “incur substantial personal and financial hardship,” the suit said.

Sources who said they were close to Lindsie told TMZ in October 2019 that she spoke with the state official only to get updates about when her father might be arrested, so that she could shield her young son from any drama. In 2022, she said on her podcast that she and her father got back in touch after her second filing to divorce husband Will Campbell went public in summer 2021. The family members did crossover appearances on their various podcasts.

However, the reconciliation appeared to be short-lived, with Lindsie saying on her podcast in March 2025 that she hadn’t had any contact with her dad in a year.

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The state of Georgia settled with the elder Chrisleys in January 2024, agreeing to pay them $1 million.