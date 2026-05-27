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Convicted ‘How I Met Your Mother’ actor Nick Pasqual sued for sexual battery, assault by ex-girlfriend

Actor Nick Pasqual sued for sexual battery and assault by ex-girlfriend.
(Maury Phillips / WireImage)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
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  • “How I Met Your Mother” actor Nick Pasqual faces allegations of rape, sexual battery and negligence in a new legal complaint from his ex-girlfriend.
  • The lawsuit resurfaces allegations that Pasqual unlawfully entered Allie Shehorn’s home in Sunland and stabbed her with a knife more than 20 times.
  • Legal representatives for Pasqual did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nick Pasqual, the “How I Met Your Mother” actor who was found guilty of attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend last month, faces new legal fire.

Makeup artist Allie Shehorn, Pasqual’s ex-girlfriend, on Tuesday sued the actor for sexual battery, assault and negligence, among other counts, according to a lawsuit submitted in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The 17-page complaint echoes details about the May 2024 stabbing that led to Pasqual’s arrest two years ago and his attempted murder conviction. Pasqual was also convicted of injuring a spouse or partner, first-degree burglary and rape.

Legal representatives for Pasqual did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the lawsuit, Shehorn and Pasqual began dating in 2023 and the actor “engaged in a continuing pattern of controlling, coercive, threatening and physically violent conduct” throughout their relationship. Shehorn alleges Pasqual “used force, threats, coercion and physical retraint” to rape and sexually assault her in April 2024. Pasqual also allegedly continued to engage in “escalating threatening” behavior, the lawsuit said.

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Actor Nick Pasqual arrives at 2011 L.A. Fashion Week - "Fashion Minga" at BOULEVARD3 on March 18, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage)

California

‘How I Met Your Mother’ actor Nick Pasqual convicted of attempted murder

Background actor Nick Pasqual has been convicted of attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Allie Shehorn, in May 2024. He will be sentenced in June.

The lawsuit resurfaces allegations that Pasqual unlawfully entered Shehorn’s home in Sunland a month after he raped her and stabbed her with a knife more than 20 times, “intending to kill her.” The Times previously reported that Shehorn’s friend Christine White found the makeup artist — who filed a restraining order against her former partner — lying in a pool of blood and that Shehorn underwent emergency surgery and remained in the ICU for several days.

Pasqual was arrested May 31, 2024, at a border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas. The actor, who met Shehorn on the set of Zack Snyder’s “Rebel Moon,” was convicted after a jury trial and will be sentenced on June 2. He could face a maximum sentence of life in state prison.

Shehorn is also suing Pasqual for gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violation of the Ralph Civil Rights Act. She seeks an unspecified amount in damages, including medical expenses and lost wages.

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Makeup artist Allie Shehorn, center, recovers in a Southern California hospital after being repeatedly stabbed in her Sun Valley home on May 23, 2024. Los Angeles County prosecutors allege that she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend and actor Nick Pasqual, who has been charged with attempted murder and other charges.

California

Actor Nick Pasqual arrested at border in brutal stabbing of makeup artist, charged with attempted murder

The suspect was caught trying to flee the country at the Mexico border in Texas, according to authorities.

Time staff writer Cerys Davies and former Times staff writer Nathan Solis contributed to this report.

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Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

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