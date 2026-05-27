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Entertainment & Arts

Trailer: Robert Pattinson is ‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chris Hansen in A24 ‘Primetime’ thriller

A silhouette of a man in business attire in front of the title Primetime
Robert Pattinson plays Chris Hansen of “To Catch a Predator” in A24’s upcoming release “Primetime.”
(A24)
Emily St. Martin. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily St. Martin
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  • Robert Pattinson slips into Chris Hansen’s sports coat in the first teaser for A24’s “Primetime,” a tense reimagining of NBC’s once-ubiquitous sting series “To Catch a Predator.”
  • With an almost unrecognizable drawl, Pattinson delivers Hansen’s signature confrontations as the film revisits the mid-2000s true-crime and tabloid frenzy that turned televised predator stings into a cultural phenomenon.
  • Slated for theatrical release this fall, the movie also probes the darker legacy of “To Catch a Predator” — including a suicide that helped end the series — while marking Phoebe Bridgers’ feature acting debut.

In a new trailer, below, “Primetime” puts a suspenseful spin on the heyday of NBC’s cultural phenomenon “To Catch a Predator.

The teaser for A24’s upcoming thriller just dropped, offering audiences the chance to catch a glimpse of Robert Pattinson as he ominously slips into the sports coat of “Dateline NBC” correspondent and “To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen. Pattinson’s voice is nearly unrecognizable as he delivers some of Hansen’s signature quips, including “What would have happened if I wasn’t here?” and “You see how this looks, right?”

A man sits with his face in his hands while someone off-camera looms over him.
Review

‘Predators’ examines the tactics of a reality TV phenomenon that may have gone too far

Dateline NBC’s ‘To Catch a Predator’ and host Chris Hansen were cheered for taking down sexual abusers of children. But this powerful doc has some follow-up questions.

The show, which ran from 2004 to 2007 on NBC, was emblematic of the true crime-obsessed, tabloid-fueled zeitgeist of the aughts. During a typical episode, Hansen, the show’s producers and the watchdog group Perverted-Justice would orchestrate a sting operation in which decoys would pose as minors to lure predatory men to a house with the intent to engage in sexual acts.

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Hansen would then make a dramatic entrance and interrogate the men, who would often stammer and bumble through the encounter before leaving. Outside, police would be waiting to make an arrest, often by tackling the men as cameras followed.

The show was ultimately canceled after the heavily publicized suicide of Louis William Conradt Jr., a Texas prosecutor who was caught talking to and exchanging photos with a decoy posing as a 13-year-old boy. When Conradt didn’t show at the undercover house, NBC and police went to his home in an attempt to serve a search warrant. Conradt died by suicide as the camera crew was making their way into the home.

The incident was featured in a “To Catch a Predator” segment that aired on “Dateline” in February 2007.

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Television

‘To Catch a Predator’s’ Chris Hansen says warrant for his arrest is a ‘miscommunication’

An arrest warrant has been issued for Chris Hansen, former host of NBC’s ‘To Catch a Predator,’ after he missed a court hearing in a sex-trafficking case.

Last year, the documentary “Predators” examined the tactics of the investigative series, exploring what “To Catch a Predator” aimed to do, what it actually did and why people — including the documentary’s director, David Osit — were so obsessed.

“Primetime,” which also stars Phoebe Bridgers making her feature film debut, hits theaters this fall. Check out the teaser below.

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Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club.

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