Zac Brown and Kendra Scott, who went quickly from new couple to engaged, marry in Greece
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- Country star Zac Brown and jewelry mogul Kendra Scott quietly wed at a resort in Santorini, Greece, reportedly celebrating with their children in a private destination ceremony.
- The pair, set up by a mutual friend, went public as a couple at the 2025 American Music Awards, then moved quickly from red-carpet debut to engagement within months.
- Their Santorini vows mark Brown’s third marriage and Scott’s fourth, uniting a Grammy-winning bandleader and a self-made billionaire whose brand helped redefine modern Southern style.
Forget days stuck in colder weather: Zac Brown and Kendra Scott got married Monday in a private destination wedding in sunny Greece, according to reports Wednesday.
The ceremony was held at a resort in Santorini, according to TMZ, which first reported the wedding. Brown’s son and four daughters and Scott’s three sons, all from previous marriages, were on hand for the festivities, the site said. People confirmed the information.
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A representative for the couple did not respond immediately Wednesday to The Times’ request for confirmation and comment.
After dating for several months, according to People, the 47-year-old lead singer and co-founder of the Zac Brown Band went public as a couple with Scott, a jewelry designer and lifestyle entrepreneur, at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas, walking the red carpet together almost exactly a year ago.
Two months later, they were engaged.
“They were set up by a mutual friend, and are totally in love,” a source told People last July. “They are head over heels and have become inseparable.”
It is Brown’s third marriage and Scott’s fourth. The “Chicken Fried” singer and Shelly Brown, the mother of his children, were married for 12 years before filing for divorce in October 2018. Shelly Brown is, coincidentally, also a jewelry designer. The musician married Kelly Yazdi in August 2023 but his partnership with the actress-stuntwoman-model didn’t last long. They announced they were splitting up only four months after saying “I do.”
Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit, who met on the set of ‘The Boys,’ have reportedly married in an intimate ceremony in Australia.
Scott, whose maiden name was Kendra Baumgartner, had two sons with her first husband John Scott, to whom she was married from 2000 to 2006. Her third boy was with Matt Davis, her husband from June 2014 to September 2020. Then she married Thomas Evans in 2022 but split from him in 2025.
Scott, 52, launched her jewelry line with $500 in 2002 and grew it over the years into a billion-dollar lifestyle brand that’s especially popular in the South.
“It’s about more than just the jewelry, it’s the brand,” she told the Wall Street Journal in 2022. “And I think our brand is representative of an optimistic attitude.”
Their marriage seems like a sign of optimism as well.