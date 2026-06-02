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Entertainment & Arts

‘How I Met Your Mother’ actor Nick Pasqual gets 32 years to life after brutally stabbing ex

Nick Pasqual, pictured in 2011, was sentenced Tuesday for the attempted murder of L.A.-based makeup artist Allie Shehorn.
(Maury Phillips / WireImage)
Emily St. Martin. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily St. Martin
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Nick Pasqual, an actor who appeared in “How I Met Your Mother,” has been sentenced to 32 years to life for the attempted murder of his estranged girlfriend, L.A.-based makeup artist Allie Shehorn.

Following a jury trial, Pasqual was also convicted of counts of injuring a spouse or partner, first-degree burglary and rape, according to court documents. During the trial, Shehorn had visible scars on her hands and neck when she testified, per ABC.

The incident occurred in May 2024, when Pasqual repeatedly stabbed Shehorn in her Shadow Hills home. Prosecutors said that the actor broke into Shehorn’s home just before 4:30 a.m. on May 23, attacked her with a knife and fled California.

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Days before the attack, Shehorn had filed a restraining order against Pasqual, detailing acts of sexual and physical assault. While the judge approved the order, it was unclear whether Pasqual had been served prior to the stabbing.

Christine White, Shehorn’s friend and roommate, discovered the makeup artist lying in a pool of blood and called emergency services. Friends believe Shehorn was stabbed more than 20 times. Following the attack, Shehorn underwent emergency surgery and spent days in intensive care.

Actor Nick Pasqual arrives at 2011 L.A. Fashion Week - "Fashion Minga" at BOULEVARD3 on March 18, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage)

Entertainment & Arts

Convicted ‘How I Met Your Mother’ actor Nick Pasqual sued for sexual battery, assault by ex-girlfriend

Nick Pasqual, the ‘How I Met Your Mother’ actor who was found guilty of attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend last month, faces allegations of rape, assault and negligence.

Pasqual was ultimately stopped by authorities at a border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas, and extradited to Los Angeles.

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The former couple met on the set of Zack Snyder’s film “Rebel Moon,” where Pasqual worked as a background actor and Shehorn worked as a makeup artist.

Last week, Shehorn sued the actor for sexual battery, assault and negligence, among other counts, according to a lawsuit submitted in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The 17-page complaint echoes details about the May 2024 stabbing that led to Pasqual’s arrest two years ago and his attempted murder conviction.

Staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario and former staff writer Nathan Solis contributed to this report.

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Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club.

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