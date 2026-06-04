‘The Odyssey’ is slamming AMC’s website because of fans’ epic demand for tickets

If you want tickets to Christopher Nolan’s epic ‘The Odyssey,’ you’ll need to wait in line, even on AMC’s website.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” is living up to its name for moviegoers hoping to score tickets.

On Thursday, trying to reserve seats for Imax and other premium screenings via the AMC ticketing app and its website became an epic journey of its own. Overwhelming demand for tickets caused the AMC app to pause; according to users on social media, wait times had reached an hour earlier in the day. Around noon, wait times were around 20 minutes.

Nolan’s “Odyssey” is the first feature film shot entirely with Imax film, which filmmakers thought (until now) couldn’t be done. The director helmed some of the biggest blockbusters to date — “The Dark Knight,” “Inception,” “Interstellar,” “Dunkirk” and “Oppenheimer” to name a few — and he hasn’t let up in insisting these films should be seen in Imax.

Advertisement

Last month, Nolan told “60 Minutes” that in this age of digitization and AI, shooting his films with a 70mm Imax camera is “a human process, an analog process.”

“This strip of film, that’s the highest quality imaging format that’s ever been devised,” he told former CBS correspondent Scott Pelley. “There’s nothing that competes with it. It’s a massive negative, which, when correctly exposed, correctly printed and projected onto your screen, there’s an image quality there that you can’t get anywhere else. Incredible sharpness, very little visible grain.”

“The Odyssey,” which stars A-listers Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and even music star Travis Scott, hits theaters on July 17.

Advertisement

A representative for AMC did not respond to The Times’ request for comment.