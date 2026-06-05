Phones banned on Phoebe Bridgers’ tour, including her Halloween shows at Intuit Dome

Phoebe Bridgers will set out on the international Lost Tour in September, with two dates over Halloween weekend at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome.

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Start sending out “Smoke Signals.” Phoebe Bridgers finally announced her upcoming phone-free arena tour, and it includes two spooky nights in the Los Angeles area.

Bridgers shared details about t he Lost Tour on Friday morning, following a sold-out show the previous night at Madison Square Garden in New York City and a series of secret pop-up shows across the United States.

The tour will kick off in Indianapolis in September and cap off the North American run with back-to-back shows at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome on Oct. 30 and 31, fitting dates for the skeleton suit-wearing singer-songwriter. A European leg will follow in November.

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All tickets for Bridgers’ surprise acoustic show at Madison Square Garden were sold for $20 or under, and proceeds were donated to the Community Justice Exchange’s Immigration Bond Freedom Fund, which provides bail support to ICE detainees. For the Lost Tour, Bridgers will donate $1 from every ticket sold for North American concerts to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization and operator of the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

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A phone ban was also instituted at the MSG show and Bridgers’ previous pop-up sets, with attendees storing their devices in Yondr bags, which physically lock using magnets. The same policy will be in effect throughout the upcoming tour.

At the Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers , guests may not need their phones at all to access tickets or purchase concessions, since the arena is equipped with “GameFace ID” facial recognition technology.

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The Lost Tour is Bridgers’ first full-band solo tour since Reunion Tour in support of her 2020 album “Punisher” wrapped in April 2023, though she has since toured as a member of the supergroup Boygenius. “Punisher” is her latest solo album, and her debut album with Boygenius, “The Record,” came out in 2023.

Though she debuted eight new songs at Thursday’s MSG show, she has yet to announce a new album.

Singer-songwriter Alex G will provide support on the tour’s North American leg, including the Inglewood dates, while former Black Country, New Road frontman Isaac Wood will support in Europe. The tour’s eerie imagery was created in collaboration with fine art photographer Gregory Crewdson.

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In an effort to get tickets in the hands of fans, rather than scalpers or bots, there will be two days of presales before the general sale. Fans can register from now until midnight Sunday for lottery access to the Day 1 presale taking place Tuesday. There will be another presale Wednesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public June 12.

Bridgers last played in L.A. as part of a secret show at all-ages venue the Smell in February 2024, where Boygenius announced its hiatus.

In addition to touring, Bridgers has a role in the upcoming A24 feature “Primetime,” directed by Lance Oppenheim, which hits theaters in September.

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Bridgers, who grew up in Pasadena and attended the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, told The Times in 2022 that her music taste was shaped in part by her upbringing in L.A., where she attended massive music festivals and local Día de los Muertos celebrations alike.

“I learned that there can be fun in the darkness,” she said.