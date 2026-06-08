No, ‘The Last of Us’ isn’t canceled. Season 3 of the post-apocalyptic drama is set for 2027

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Despite internet rumors, this isn’t the last of HBO’s post-apocalyptic megahit “The Last of Us.”

Reports that filming on “The Last of Us” had been canceled were the result of a misunderstanding. NJ.com reported that a directory tracking active television productions in British Columbia noted that filming for “The Last of Us” is on hiatus, but sources close to the production told The Times that a temporary pause in filming from June 1 through June 28 was all according to plan.

The planned hiatus is attributed to local preparations for the World Cup. The FIFA World Cup matches in Vancouver take place from June 13 to July 7. All seven matches will be hosted at BC Place stadium.

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Production for Season 3 of “The Last of Us” began in March and is scheduled to continue through late November. Last year, HBO and Max’s content chairman and chief executive officer, Casey Bloys, told Variety, “The series is definitely planned for 2027. Craig [Mazin] is still working it out whether it will be two more seasons or one more long season. It hasn’t been decided yet, and I’m following Craig’s lead on that.”

The second season served as a curtain-raiser for Kaitlyn Dever and her character, Abby. It ended with a calendar reset, which implied that audiences will follow Abby through post-apocalyptic Seattle in Season 3.

Co-creators Mazin and Neil Druckmann confirmed that Dever will be the season’s big star.

“Our challenge now is to make you question whether you hate Abby at all and maybe make you start to love her and then be confused,” Mazin told The Times last year. “Where are my loyalties? What is the concept of a hero? That requires an actor who can inspire those thoughts without sweating, and we have that in Kaitlyn.”

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Times staff writer Glenn Whipp contributed to this report.