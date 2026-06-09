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Entertainment & Arts

‘Michael’ hits streamers, $900-million mark. ‘The Verdict’ also draws viewers, and threats

Michael Jackson performs onstage as his white shirt billows in a cloud of smoke.
“Michael” has crossed $900 million at the global box office. As Netflix’s molestation trial docuseries ‘The Verdict’ also rises, a prosecutor said there had been threats from Michael Jackson fans.
(Rusty Kennedy / Associated Press)
Emily St. Martin. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily St. Martin
Staff Writer Follow
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Nearly 17 years after the King of Pop’s death, Michael Jackson is dominating the box office, television ratings and headlines.

Michael,” the biopic about the star that hit theaters in April, has surpassed $900 million at box offices globally, according to Deadline, making it the second-highest-grossing film of 2026 behind “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” which hit $1 billion. Although “Bohemian Rhapsody” is still the highest-grossing musical biopic, “Michael” is a mere $11 million behind and will likely snag the title in coming weeks.

The film, which stars Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, follows the “Thriller” hitmaker from his early career leading the Jackson Five to reaching pinnacle star status in the late ’80s. The film’s timeline ends before 1993, when Jackson faced sexual abuse allegations brought by 13-year-old Jordan Chandler.

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On Tuesday, “Michael” was released to streaming services, and fans at home can rent or buy on-demand from Amazon Prime Video and other platforms.

FILE - In this May 25, 2005, file photo, Michael Jackson arrives at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for his trial in Santa Maria, Calif. On Monday, May 3, 2021, a U.S. tax court handed a major victory to Jackson's estate in a years-long battle, finding that the IRS inflated the value of Jackson’s assets and image at the time of his 2009 death. (Aaron Lambert/Santa Maria Times via AP, Pool, File)

Entertainment & Arts

‘Michael Jackson: The Verdict’ tackles 2005 trial that estate-approved ‘Michael’ did not touch

Netflix has announced a new three-part docuseries that will revisit the 2005 trial in which Michael Jackson was acquitted on charges of child molestation.

Also available for streaming is the Netflix docuseries “Michael Jackson: The Verdict,” which became available on June 3 and dominated the streamer’s charts with nearly 18 million views in its first week. The three-part series examines the pop star’s 2005 molestation trial, in which he was acquitted of all charges, and features key players from the trial, including jurors, eyewitnesses and prosecutors.

The lead prosecutor, Ron Zonen, spoke with TMZ on Tuesday and said that, although he wasn’t sure audiences would view the allegations with a different lens 20 years later, he wanted the documentary to be “as accurate as possible” and feature “the perspective of people who were involved in the trial.”

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As far as the response from viewers, Zonen told the outlet that he’d received threats via email. “Well, there are people who are fans, who express their displeasure at the position that we took in this documentary, and express their displeasure very clearly to me,” he said, adding that he’s not bothered by the bad blood with mega-fans, and that the threats were more numerous at the time of the trial.

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Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club.

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