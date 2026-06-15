Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO are calling it quits: Country star files for divorce

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO are getting a divorce after nearly 10 years together.

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Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from Bunnie XO.

The country music star filed for divorce from his wife in Tennessee’s Williamson County on May 18, according to court documents obtained by People — TMZ broke the news. The announcement may come as a shock for country fans who have followed the couple through their sappy podcast appearances and gushy acceptance speeches.

Bunnie XO, who hosts the “Dumb Blonde” podcast, met Jelly Roll at one of his Las Vegas Country Saloon concerts in 2015. Then, a year later on a Las Vegas stage, the “Save Me” hitmaker popped the question.

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The pair said their “I do’s” at a local courthouse later than night in a secret ceremony.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have been candid on the podcast circuit about the ups and downs of their relationship. In Bunnie’s 2026 memoir, “Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic,” she wrote about Jelly Roll’s 10-month affair in 2018 and her subsequent emotional unraveling.

The couple also has been open about their struggle with IVF in recent years.

As recently as February, while accepting his win for contemporary country album for “Beautifully Broken,” Jelly Roll thanked Bunnie XO in his acceptance speech, saying that he wanted to thank his “beautiful wife” and that he’d be dead or in jail without her.

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And during a 2023 appearance on “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast, Jelly Roll was overcome with emotion recounting his early days with Bunnie XO. “When Bunnie comes into my life, I have to sit Bunnie down and go, ‘Look, I have a kid that you know about that I’m fixing to have to get full custody of.’”

According to the Grammy winner, Bunnie had his back from the beginning.

“I don’t have a house, I’m homeless. So she’s like, ‘Well, the first thing we have to do is get you somewhere to live in Nashville.’ I was like, ‘Well, I can’t put it in my name, I’m a felon, I don’t have enough proof of income to get the kind of place we need to get her in the right school district.’

“Bunnie’s like, ‘Let’s just go get a condo, so you have a bedroom for her.’ ... So Bunnie comes down, and we’re getting a condo. I’ll never forget, Bunnie looked at me, and, man, it makes me emotional. She said, ‘No matter what happens with us. I’m gonna help you get this little girl.’

“And I was like, man, what character this woman has,” he continued.

Hours before news of the couple’s split broke, Bunnie XO posted a video on Instagram dancing to Nickleback’s “How You Remind Me,” and mouthing the lyrics “I said I love you and I swear I still do.”

