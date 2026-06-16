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Entertainment & Arts

Yes, Zendaya and Tom Holland have already tied the knot. The groom confirmed it himself

Tom Holland has his arm around Zendaya's waist as they stand in front of a backdrop while wearing dark clothing
Tom Holland and Zendaya at the Four Seasons Hotel in Madrid on Monday.
(Pablo Cuadra / Getty Images)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
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  • Tom Holland confirms to Esquire U.K. that he has indeed married Zendaya but keeps additional details about their private ceremony under wraps.
  • “She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I ever have been,” Holland said of his wife.

“Spider-Man” star Tom Holland won’t spin out too many details about his under-the-radar wedding with Zendaya, except that it’s already happened.

The British actor, who will star with his wife in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “The Odyssey” this summer, spoke to Esquire U.K. about the private celebrations and gushed about his spouse, whom he lovingly calls “Zee.”

“I found my person,” Holland told the outlet, “She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I ever have been when I’m with her.”

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Holland, 30, confirmed his marriage to Zendaya, 29, months after fans stirred up the wedding rumor mill in February. Zendaya, who coyly confirmed her engagement to The Times at the 2025 Golden Globes, was spotted earlier this year wearing a plain gold band on her left ring finger in place of her engagement diamond. Weeks after that public sighting, the “Euphoria” star’s stylist and self-proclaimed image architect Law Roach boldly claimed to “Access Hollywood” on the Actor Awards red carpet that “the wedding’s already happened, you missed it.”

Tom Holland, left, and Zendaya

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Adding to the frenzy, fans took it upon themselves to create and spread AI-generated images of the pair exchanging their vows, including a wild “photo” that depicted a luxurious ceremony on the Italian coast attended by previous “Spider-Man” duos Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone and Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst and officiated by Robert Downey Jr. During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Zendaya had her fun with the AI pics and told the host that even her own loved ones had been duped by the fabricated photos.

“Babe, they’re AI,” the “Drama” star recalled telling loved ones. “They’re not real.”

While Holland said the AI-generated images also fooled some of his loved ones, he didn’t feel the need to do much explaining “because they were all there.”

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He added, drawing the line: “That’s all you’ll get on that.”

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Zendaya and Holland first shared the screen in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017 and on Monday stunned together at a red-carpet “Spider-Man” event in Madrid. Holland wore black trousers, a black jacket, a red dress shirt and black tie while Zendaya donned a strapless black gown with a fringed skirt. She accessorized her look with a pair of dangling earrings, a silver watch and a thin band on her wedding finger.

Zendaya and Holland will reunite onscreen for Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” which hits theaters July 17. The couple will follow that epic with Destin Daniel Cretton’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” which premieres July 31.

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Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

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