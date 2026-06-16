Yes, Zendaya and Tom Holland have already tied the knot. The groom confirmed it himself
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- Tom Holland confirms to Esquire U.K. that he has indeed married Zendaya but keeps additional details about their private ceremony under wraps.
- “She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I ever have been,” Holland said of his wife.
“Spider-Man” star Tom Holland won’t spin out too many details about his under-the-radar wedding with Zendaya, except that it’s already happened.
The British actor, who will star with his wife in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “The Odyssey” this summer, spoke to Esquire U.K. about the private celebrations and gushed about his spouse, whom he lovingly calls “Zee.”
“I found my person,” Holland told the outlet, “She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I ever have been when I’m with her.”
Holland, 30, confirmed his marriage to Zendaya, 29, months after fans stirred up the wedding rumor mill in February. Zendaya, who coyly confirmed her engagement to The Times at the 2025 Golden Globes, was spotted earlier this year wearing a plain gold band on her left ring finger in place of her engagement diamond. Weeks after that public sighting, the “Euphoria” star’s stylist and self-proclaimed image architect Law Roach boldly claimed to “Access Hollywood” on the Actor Awards red carpet that “the wedding’s already happened, you missed it.”
‘Babe, they’re AI’: Zendaya says phony wedding pics with Tom Holland duped ‘many people’
Zendaya addresses those AI-generated pictures depicting her marriage to fiancé Tom Holland while also remaining coy about whether they really tied the knot.
Adding to the frenzy, fans took it upon themselves to create and spread AI-generated images of the pair exchanging their vows, including a wild “photo” that depicted a luxurious ceremony on the Italian coast attended by previous “Spider-Man” duos Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone and Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst and officiated by Robert Downey Jr. During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Zendaya had her fun with the AI pics and told the host that even her own loved ones had been duped by the fabricated photos.
“Babe, they’re AI,” the “Drama” star recalled telling loved ones. “They’re not real.”
While Holland said the AI-generated images also fooled some of his loved ones, he didn’t feel the need to do much explaining “because they were all there.”
He added, drawing the line: “That’s all you’ll get on that.”
With the Zendaya-thon set to begin this month with ‘The Drama,’ here’s what to know about the her upcoming projects, including ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Dune: Part Three.’
Zendaya and Holland first shared the screen in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017 and on Monday stunned together at a red-carpet “Spider-Man” event in Madrid. Holland wore black trousers, a black jacket, a red dress shirt and black tie while Zendaya donned a strapless black gown with a fringed skirt. She accessorized her look with a pair of dangling earrings, a silver watch and a thin band on her wedding finger.
Zendaya and Holland will reunite onscreen for Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” which hits theaters July 17. The couple will follow that epic with Destin Daniel Cretton’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” which premieres July 31.