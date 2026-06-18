Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

‘Elf’ and ‘Couples Retreat’ actor Faizon Love arrested amid child support battle

Faizon Love smiles while holding a pair of sunglasses
Faizon Love, an actor known for “Elf” and “Couples Retreat,” has been arrested.
(Associated Press)
Emily St. Martin. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily St. Martin
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Actor and comedian Faizon Love was arrested in Florida on contempt-of-court charges that allege he owes over $250,000 in unpaid child support.
  • Love is being held without bond in a Tampa jail as court records outline years of financial woes.
  • The child support case adds to a series of legal woes, including a lawsuit alleging he threw a credit card machine at a San Diego woman during a hotel dispute.

“Elf” star Faizon Love is back in handcuffs.

The actor and comedian, who played the department store manager fed up with the holiday antics of Will Ferrell’s Buddy in “Elf,” was arrested Tuesday night in Florida’s Hillsborough County on two contempt-of-court charges. Love is being held without bond at Orient Road Jail in Tampa.

According to court documents that were filed earlier this year and reviewed by TMZ, Love allegedly owes Tiffany Lee $250,000 in child support. Earlier this year, court documents shed light on the financial woes of the actor, who said he made zero dollars in 2025 and over the last five years pulled in only $13,000.

Advertisement

According to his IMDb profile, he’s acted in several projects in recent years, including “The Last Stop in Yuma County” in 2023, “Santa Games” in 2022, and , “F— Child Support the Animated Movie” in 2021.

In April, Love missed a hearing in the case, citing a medical emergency, but the judge ordered the actor to surrender himself to serve 90 days in jail.

Representatives for Love did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Tuesday’s arrest follows a slew of legal issues for the embattled comedian. Last year he was sued for assault and battery by a San Diego woman who alleged he threw a credit card machine at her when his hotel reservation wasn’t booked through a third-party app. According to the lawsuit, the woman’s glasses were broken and she suffered a concussion.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsThe Latest

The biggest entertainment stories

Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Entertainment & Arts

Advertisement
Advertisement