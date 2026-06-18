‘Elf’ and ‘Couples Retreat’ actor Faizon Love arrested amid child support battle

Faizon Love, an actor known for “Elf” and “Couples Retreat,” has been arrested.

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“Elf” star Faizon Love is back in handcuffs.

The actor and comedian, who played the department store manager fed up with the holiday antics of Will Ferrell’s Buddy in “Elf,” was arrested Tuesday night in Florida’s Hillsborough County on two contempt-of-court charges. Love is being held without bond at Orient Road Jail in Tampa.

According to court documents that were filed earlier this year and reviewed by TMZ, Love allegedly owes Tiffany Lee $250,000 in child support. Earlier this year, court documents shed light on the financial woes of the actor, who said he made zero dollars in 2025 and over the last five years pulled in only $13,000.

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According to his IMDb profile, he’s acted in several projects in recent years, including “The Last Stop in Yuma County” in 2023, “Santa Games” in 2022, and , “F— Child Support the Animated Movie” in 2021.

In April, Love missed a hearing in the case, citing a medical emergency, but the judge ordered the actor to surrender himself to serve 90 days in jail.

Representatives for Love did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Tuesday’s arrest follows a slew of legal issues for the embattled comedian. Last year he was sued for assault and battery by a San Diego woman who alleged he threw a credit card machine at her when his hotel reservation wasn’t booked through a third-party app. According to the lawsuit, the woman’s glasses were broken and she suffered a concussion.