Jennifer Meyer welcomes ‘perfect baby girl’ with fiancé Geoff Ogunlesi

Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer reveals she and fiancé Geoff Ogunlesi welcomed their first child together earlier this month.

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Jennifer Meyer is now a mother of three, welcoming the latest member of her family at age 49.

The jewelry designer on Sunday announced the arrival of her “perfect baby girl” in a sweet Father’s Day Instagram post celebrating fiancé and music executive Geoff Ogunlesi. Meyer shared a photo of Ogunlesi lounging at home and cradling their little one in his arms. Though Meyer did not reveal the baby girl’s name or exact birth date, she wrote that she and her family have had a “perfect month.”

Meyer’s newest child is her first with Ogunlesi. She shares two teenagers with her ex-husband, “Spider-Man” star Tobey Maguire. The former pair married in 2007 and announced their separation in 2016.

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People reported that Meyer and Ogunlesi were first linked in the summer of 2023 and made their romance red-carpet official at the Baby2Baby Gala later that fall. Meyer revealed her engagement to Ogunlesi in August 2024. Last December, Meyer shared she and Ogunlesi were expecting, posting photos of herself in a casual bump-bearing look.

Lauren Sanchez Bezos, Whitney Cummings, Kimora Lee Simmons, Monica Lewinsky, Chelsea Handler and Justin Theroux were among the famous personalities celebrating the couple and the latest addition to their family in the comments section.