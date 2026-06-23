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Entertainment & Arts

Jack White and Olivia Jean are divorcing after 4 years; she cites ‘inappropriate marital conduct’

Jack White in black suit and bow tie and Olivia Jean in a black dress hold hands in front of a building entrance.
Jack White’s wife, Olivia Jean, has filed for divorce. The rockers were married onstage in 2022 in the middle of a performance.
(Arturo Holmes / Getty Images)
Emily St. Martin. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily St. Martin
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Jack White and Olivia Jean are going to be (just) friends. The couple is calling it quits after more than four years of marriage.

According to court documents reviewed by TMZ, Jean filed for divorce on June 3 in Nashville, and cited the same date as their date of separation. The petition stated that White was allegedly “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct, which makes further cohabitation unsafe and improper.”

In Tennessee, “inappropriate marital conduct” is a commonly cited ground in a fault-based petition for divorce. Although the official statute defines this as a spouse being guilty of “cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct,” legal experts at the Hoffman Law and Mediation Office note that the actual behaviors qualifying under the law serve as a general catch-all.

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This is White’s third marriage, and divorce, as the former White Stripes frontman was previously married to Stripes drummer Meg White and model-singer-songwriter Karen Elson.

The split comes more than four years after Jean, also a musician, married White onstage, mid-performance, in Detroit. “Ladies and gentlemen, It’s been such a beautiful day, I’m thinking why don’t we just do this right now and get married right now?” White said before asking Jean’s father, Brent Markel, who was in attendance, if the couple had his blessing.

“Yes,” said Markel, hugging White.

Then White called his Third Man Records co-founder, “Minister Ben Swank,” onstage to perform the nuptials, and the pair said their “I do’s” to thunderous applause from the crowd.

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In June 22, Jean told the New York Times that it was the best experience of her life. “You could plan a wedding for five years and it wouldn’t compare to that.”

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Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club.

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