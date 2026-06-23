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Entertainment & Arts

Man accused of killing actor James Handy found mentally incompetent for prosecution

The exterior of a gray home with a walkway and bushes on each side.
Police found veteran actor James Handy dead in the the front yard of a home in Tarzana earlier this month.
(Andrew Dalton / AP Photo)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
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  • A Los Angeles judge ruled Monday that the man accused of fatally stabbing veteran actor James Handy is not mentally competent to face criminal prosecution.
  • Monday’s ruling is not a “determination of guilt or innocence,” Michael Gledhill’s defense team said in a statement.

The man accused of slaying veteran “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jumanji” actor James Handy earlier this month is not mentally competent to face criminal court prosecution, a Los Angeles judge ruled Monday.

During a competency hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maria Cavalluzzi ordered that Michael Gledhill, 44, is unable to understand the murder case against him and cannot rationally assist his attorney in his own defense, the Associated Press reported.

Monday’s ruling is not a “determination of guilt or innocence,” Gledhill’s defense team said in a statement shared with The Times on Tuesday. Los Angeles County Deputy Public Defenders Donna Tryfman and Robert Krauss said in the statement that Gledhill’s “treatment and restoration efforts” will take priority before criminal court proceedings.

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“While the allegations in this matter remain extremely serious, the legal process must continue in a manner that is both just and consistent with constitutional protections,” the statement said. “Nothing about the court’s finding regarding competency diminishes the seriousness of the loss or the pain experienced by those who knew and loved Mr. Handy.”

JAMES HANDY

Entertainment & Arts

Veteran actor James Handy fatally stabbed in Tarzana; girlfriend’s son is arrested

Actor James Handy, who appeared in “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Logan,” has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Tarzana. His girlfriend’s son was arrested after a bizarre 911 call.

Police arrested Gledhill on June 3 after West Valley area patrol officers responded to an emergency call in a residential neighborhood of Tarzana. The 911 caller stated, “I am the son of man. I just killed the man of sin.” Upon arrival, police found Handy, 81, in the front yard of the Erwin Street home, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

Paramedics took the actor to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

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Police said in a press release that Gledhill “flagged down nearby responding officers” and identified himself as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. Police said Gledhill lives with his mother, Handy’s girlfriend, at the Tarzana home.

Gledhill was arrested and transported to Van Nuys Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of murder. His bail was set at $2 million.

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Gledhill has not entered a plea nor appeared in court. During his arraignment June 5, a judge halted court proceedings and directed Gledhill’s case to a court that specializes in mental health evaluations.

The Associated Press also reported that during Monday’s hearing, Cavalluzzi found that Gledhill is unable to make proper medication decisions and signed an order noting he could be involuntarily medicated for one year, citing a psychiatrist’s determination that proper drugs could hugely help his mental health.

A hearing to determine Gledhill’s long-term placement is set for July 14. The case will continue to trial if Gledhill is later found to be competent.

Times staff writer Emily St. Martin and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

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