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Entertainment & Arts

Movies, books, art and music to explore as America turns 250

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Illustrations by 
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A crazed newscaster prompts his viewers to do a wild thing: open their windows and shout, “I’m as mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore.” And they do it, from Atlanta to Baton Rouge, so much yelling. It’s a prescient scene in “Network” from 1976, the year of America’s bicentennial. Fast forward to the semiquincentennial and Americans holler versions of that slogan through windows in real life, just on phones and computers.

When the national mood wobbles, we turn to the arts, which have the power to free buried desires, soothe souls and cross divides. So as America turns 250, the Entertainment team considered how this country’s ups and downs have shaped what we watch, listen to and read. Throughout this week those stories will appear here. Bookmark this page to come back for more.

To start, “Network” makes our list of movies that illustrate frictional historical moments. (“Team America: World Police” does too so expect range!) We also spotlight a new generation of playwrights reimagining Americanness with a sense of hope that America’s best years are still ahead of us. —Brittany Levine Beckman, Entertainment and Features editor

Illustration with stills from "Working Girl”, “There Will Be Blood”, “The Grapes of Wrath, "They Live”, “Do The Right Thing”, and “Team America: World Police”.

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Illustration of playwrights Young Jean Lee, Jackie Sibblies Drury, David Lindsay-Abaire, Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins

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