Harvey Weinstein hospitalized in New York after reported heart failure, difficulty breathing

Harvey Weinstein, 74, is “recuperating and resting at Bellevue Hospital,” his publicist Juda Engelmayer confirmed to The Times on Wednesday.

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Fallen Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, whose health has been worrisome in recent years, is receiving medical treatment in New York after a fresh bout of reported health issues.

Weinstein, 74, is “recuperating and resting at Bellevue Hospital,” his publicist Juda Engelmayer confirmed to The Times on Wednesday. He did not immediately respond to additional inquires about Weinstein’s condition.

TMZ reported on Wednesday that the former mogul was transported to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward in Manhattan after experiencing difficulty breathing. The outlet also reported that Weinstein suffered heart failure due to a bout of pneumonia, and doctors have since placed the disgraced Weinstein Company mogul on an IV. They are also monitoring his heart and administering antibiotics to treat his pneumonia. A representative for Weinstein told Deadline on Wednesday that he will remain in the hospital “at least for the next few weeks.”

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Weinstein has been incarcerated at New York’s notorious Rikers Island complex but the New York City Department of Correction’s inmate database confirms he is currently housed at the recently opened Bellevue Hospital Outposted Therapeutic Housing Units.

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Weinstein was sentenced in March 2020 to 23 years in prison after he was convicted in New York of committing a felony sex crime and third-degree rape. The sexual assault conviction was overturned in April 2024. The former Hollywood exec was subject to a second trial in New York last summer and was convicted on one count of sexual assault in 2006 but acquitted of another from the same year. Earlier this year, Weinstein’s New York rape retrial — regarding allegations he sexually assaulted hairstylist and aspiring actress Jessica Mann — ended in mistrial.

He was also sentenced in February 2023 to 16 years in prison for raping a woman in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2013. A three-judge panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal unanimously decided last week it will uphold the conviction, but ordered Weinstein’s trial judge to resentence him.

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Weinstein spoke at length with the Hollywood Reporter in March about carrying out his sentence: “It’s Rikers Island and it’s hell.”

He spoke about spending most of his time in his cell, how he feels his celebrity status “forces me into isolation” and claimed he is “constantly threatened and derided” by other inmates. He also expressed fear about dying at the infamous prison complex. Weinstein’s health in recent years has been frail. In 2024 alone, Weinstein was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, underwent emergency heart surgery and received treatment for COVID-19, double pneumonia and several other health conditions.

“It scares the s— out of me. Cold and heartless,” he told THR. “It’s incredible to have the life that I had and the things that I did for society and not have the leniency to deal with me in a kinder way. Whatever they think I did bad in my life, I didn’t get the death penalty. I’m going to be 74 in March. I don’t want to die in here.”

Weinstein remains convicted of another sexual felony in New York and awaits a September sentencing there, the Associated Press reported. New York prosecutors are seeking a 20-year prison term.

Times staff writer Emily St. Martin and the Associated Press contributed to this report.