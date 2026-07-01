Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly give Madison Square Garden a fairy-tale transformation, and other details

The highly anticipated wedding ofTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce will reportedly take place on Friday at Madison Square Garden and include celebrity performances, costume changes and an elaborate “castle” set.

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It turns out “The Life of a Showgirl” involves a wedding fit for a princess, complete with a bespoke castle built inside Madison Square Garden — at least according to reports.

Despite tight security surrounding the event, details have begun to emerge about the highly anticipated wedding between pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, which will allegedly take place at the New York City arena on Friday.

Page Six on Wednesday detailed what they said was a schedule of the weekend’s events. It will reportedly involve a “massive castle” surrounded by a garden (which will itself be built inside the Garden), multiple outfit changes and performances from artists including Tim McGraw and Stevie Nicks.

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According to the schedule published by Page Six, the celebration will kick off on Thursday night with a rehearsal dinner for “about 100 guests” at the Garden’s Infosys Theater, a 5,600-seat venue within the larger arena.

The next day, about 500 vehicles carrying more than 1,000 guests are expected to arrive at the venue via a tented VIP entrance, according to CBS News . Reportedly, doors will open for guests at 3:30 p.m. for a cocktail reception at 4 p.m. on the sixth-floor concourse. The ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on the arena floor.

The reception is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and expected to end between 2 and 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

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Reps for Madison Square Garden, Swift and Kelce did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Photos captured outside the venue in the days leading up to the event reveal further clues about what could take place inside. Sources told TMZ that the celebration would include a castle constructed inside the arena, and video released by the outlet shows a “giant white staircase” being “craned” into the venue. The outlet reported that workers have been draping the entire arena in fabric since Monday to transform the space.

CBS also posted images on social media of crews unloading covered equipment labeled “Garden Party,” and other photos show a “40-inch mirror ball.” On Tuesday, workers were photographed installing a red carpet outside the Garden, which one individual allegedly said was for “a wedding,” according to Page Six . The carpet was quickly removed that same day.

New York City Hall confirmed last week that the event company Winick Productions filed a permit application for Thursday to Saturday, requesting street closures around the venue and “a large tent or canopy” outside of it. A police memo obtained by the New York Times indicated that “officers from the New York Police Department, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department and Amtrak police will be deployed around the Garden for the event.”

Page Six and Rolling Stone were among the first to report that the wedding would feature performances from Nicks and McGraw, both longtime friends of Swift (she named her first single after McGraw in 2006). Additional performances are expected, though unconfirmed.

Celebrities expected to attend include the Haim sisters, Zoe Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Suki Waterhouse, Jack Antonoff and Selena Gomez.

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Rampant speculation has surrounded the high-profile nuptials, which some have called “America’s royal wedding.” Rumors originally pointed toward a ceremony near Swift’s seaside residence in Rhode Island, but that plan was allegedly scrapped because of privacy concerns.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement to much fanfare in August 2025 after two years of dating. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

They were first linked in July 2023, when Kelce mentioned his desire to meet the pop superstar on his podcast, “New Heights,” and made their relationship public that September.