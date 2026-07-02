Influencer Nara Smith reveals 2-year-old daughter Whimsy’s cancer diagnosis

Social media star Nara Smith, right, revealed that one of the four children she shares with model Lucky Blue Smith is battling cancer.

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Popular lifestyle and fashion influencer Nara Smith spoke out about her daughter’s private health battle, revealing on Wednesday that the 2-year-old is battling cancer.

Smith, 24, said in an Instagram video that her daughter Whimsy was diagnosed late last year when she and husband model Lucky Blue Smith noticed “something suspicious” on the toddler’s body and sought immediate medical attention. The models first took their child to the emergency room and eventually to the pediatrician, who urged the parents to take their daughter to the nearest children’s hospital, she said.

“I just remember him going really quiet and calm, and my heart dropped in that moment,” Smith recalled of that pivotal visit with the pediatrician.

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The content creator said her daughter underwent numerous X-rays, ultrasounds and a biopsy before the hospital team determined the cancer diagnosis. Smith did not specify the type of cancer, but said the illness had spread and Whimsy needed to begin chemotherapy. Smith, who went viral in late 2023 for her absurdly elaborate videos crafting processed snacks from scratch in fabulous outfits, said her daughter’s health battle is partially why she has taken a break from social media. She also spoke about finding comfort and community online via forums and social media and connecting with families who have loved ones also battling cancer.

“Processing this and navigating this as a family has been really hard,” she said. Smith added that in addition to Whimsy’s cancer battle, she found it challenging to balance caring for her other children, recovering from the fall 2025 birth of her youngest daughter and her social media work. “Some days are a little easier. Some days are really hard,” she said.

Nara and Lucky Blue Smith, 28, married in 2020 and share four children: eldest daughter Rumble Honey, son Slim Easy, Whimsy Lou and infant Fawnie Golden. Lucky Blue Smith also shares a daughter with his ex-girlfriend, social media star Stormi Bree.

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Though Nara Smith kept most details about Whimsy’s cancer battle private, the thumbnail for Wednesday’s video appears to be her husband and a doctor next to an MRI machine. “Thankful for each and every nurse and doctor along our journey who helped us get through and out the other end,” she captioned the video.