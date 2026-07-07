Louise Lasser, star of soapy TV satire ‘Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,’ dies at 87

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Louise Lasser, the star of “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” Norman Lear’s satirical soap opera, has died. She was 87.

Lasser’s friend Susan Charlotte confirmed to the New York Times the actor’s death on Monday in Manhattan.

Lasser was born in New York City on April 11, 1939, to parents Sol Jay Lasser, a tax specialist, and Paula Lasser, a designer. She attended Brandeis University, where she majored in political science and performed in musicals and cabaret. She dropped out her senior year to pursue acting.

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“My career started almost too easy,” she told the Los Angeles Times in 1975. “In New York the first agent I met sent me on my first audition, and I was signed for a show-stopping part [a replacement for Barbra Streisand in ‘I Can Get It for You Wholesale’]. After that there was a flood of offers.”

She told The Times that she found it frightening to hit it big with such little training.

“I had to feel prepared,” she said. So, she studied under actor and acting teacher Sanford Meisner and worked hard.

“I feel so strongly that what is worth doing is worth doing the very best you can. But it’s so important to know what you want to do. How you can develop your potentials to the highest, live your life to the richest and fullest.”

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Lasser joked in a 1976 article in The Times that her role as Mary Hartman might merit identification beyond being Woody Allen’s ex-wife. The two met in 1962 on a double date — with other people — but their chemistry was potent, and they began working together on various projects, including in her first project for television, “The Laughmakers,” an unaired pilot penned by Allen.

“When we met, I was seeing a friend of his. It was one of those things, well if you think you’re complicated, you should meet so-and-so. And it was Woody,” Lasser told the Toast in a 2013 interview. They “were meant to be in the same playpen,” she said. “Immediately we just connected. He was with somebody ... oh, he was married, that’s right. ... So, I met him, and it was so clear the whole night the four of us were there, and neither of us are talking to anyone else, do you know what I mean? ... We really understood what the other was saying.”

The two were married from 1966 to 1970. Lasser acted in Allen’s “Take the Money and Run” (1969), “Bananas” (1971) and the 1972 film “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex (But Were Afraid to Ask).”

Through the early ’70s, she appeared in various TV movies and television shows including “The Bob Newhart Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” Somewhere along the way, the biggest producer in television caught wind of Lasser’s chops and wanted her for his pet project, a parody of sudsy daytime dramas called “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.”

During an interview featured in an oral history of American TV by the Television Academy Foundation, Lear said he’d brought the script for the series to a colleague, and they read it and said, “You can’t do this without Louise Lasser.”

“She came in my office, started to read the lines, and forget it,” Lear said. “There’s only one Louise Lasser.”

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Lasser, put off by the soap opera nature of the show, turned down the role five times.

“I kept saying, no, it’s just not right,” she said during a 2000 reunion for the show. “I had no job, no money. ... I just was that way, so after the fifth meeting, I said to my manager, ‘You mean he’s not going to call again?’

“Then my friend said, ‘You know, I think you really don’t want to say no.’ So I thought to myself my rationalization was, well, maybe it’d be really good for me to work for 52 weeks out of a year.”

Lasser starred as Hartman in 315 of the show’s 325 episodes over the course of an 18-month run.