Nipsey Hussle’s children reportedly receive inheritance from slain rapper’s estate

Rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle was shot outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles seven years ago.

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The children of Grammy-nominated rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle have reportedly received their share of his estate, more than seven years after he was slain in South Los Angeles.

The musician’s two minor children, daughter Emani and son Kross, were paid their inheritance consisting in cash and other assets, TMZ reported citing court documents. The case over Nipsey Hussle’s inheritance ended Sunday with the court’s approval of final distribution. TMZ reports that the late musician — born Ermias Asghedom — left behind an estate worth $11 million. The outlet also said court documents did not disclose the exact amount the children received but that they each received 50%.

Hussle, who was known for his community work in South Los Angeles, was killed March 31, 2019, in broad daylight outside his Marathon Clothing store on West Slauson Avenue. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Hussle was 33.

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Two other men were wounded in the shooting but survived.

Shooter Eric Holder Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder in July 2022. Holder, a Crips gang member, was sentenced to at least 60 years in prison in February 2023. A Los Angeles County Superior Court sentenced Holder to 25 years to life in state prison for murdering Hussle and an additional 25 years to life based on a sentencing enhancement because he used a gun. He was sentenced an additional 10 years in prison on assault convictions for shooting the two other men.

Holder is carrying out his sentence in California State Prison, Corcoran, and will be eligible for parole in November 2039, according to the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation database.

In the years after Hussle’s death, his legacy remains through his Marathon brand, which last year added a burger restaurant to its portfolio.

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“I think Marathon — just as a brand, as a concept — was created by Hussle and it was just the long haul for any lifestyle,” his brother Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom told The Times. “Anybody chasing their dreams: Just stay on your path. It’s not done fast.

“As Hussle would say, ‘it’s a marathon.’ It’s not a sprint. Things don’t happen overnight, you just got to stay on it and stay the pace and you’ll be victorious at the end.”