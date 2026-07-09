‘Real Housewives of Orange County’s’ Jennifer Pedranti says son was involved in starting brushfire

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“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Jennifer Pedranti says that her son was involved in starting a brushfire that burned in Ladera Ranch.

Pedranti posted the admission on her Instagram stories on Thursday, saying that there will be consequences for her son.

“I would like to clear up the rumblings of my son having involvement in the Ladera Ranch fire,” her statement began.

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“He and others were involved. My ex husband and myself take this very serious. This behavior is unacceptable and we are deeply sorry to our community. This is a tough learning moment for our son and our family.”

Pedranti continued that she was thankful that there was no property damage and nobody was injured. “The fire and police were absolutely amazing and gave these boys a lesson they will never forget,” she said. “There were no arrests made, but consequences for actions are being put into place.”

According to Pedranti, her son will be taking a fire safety course to “make sure a mistake like this never happens again.”

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“There are consequences within our family and we will make sure our son learns from this accident.”

The brushfire originated near Ladera Ranch’s Narrow Canyon Road and Acaster Way on Tuesday afternoon and spread across seven acres before firefighters were able to get it under control.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Augie Romo confirmed to The Times that three minors were interviewed in connection with the Ladera Ranch brushfire and that no arrests were made. A full report will be made available in 10 days, but for now, most details of the incident remain under investigation.

The Bravo reality star shares five children with her ex-husband, biotech entrepreneur William Pedranti: sons Harrison, 22; Dawson, 19; Greyson, 16; and Dominic, 12; and daughter Everleigh, 14. She is engaged to “Real Housewives” cast member Ryan Boyajian, who reportedly was formerly involved in real estate and mortgage lending.