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Entertainment & Arts

Sam Neill, ‘Jurassic Park’ actor, dies at 78

A man with gray hair and a beard wearing a black suit and posing with his arms outstretched in front of a barricaded crowd
Actor Sam Neill poses at the premiere of “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” during the 2016 Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 22, 2016, in Park City, Utah.
(Danny Moloshok / Danny Moloshok/invision/ap)
Brittany Levine Beckman.
By Brittany Levine Beckman
Entertainment and Features Editor Follow

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Actor Sam Neill, a leading man best known for his role as Dr. Alan Grant in the “Jurassic Park” movies, died on Sunday. He was 78.

“Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life,” his family wrote on Instagram. “The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free.”

Neill announced in April that he had lymphoma for around five years, but had been in remission after using a new cancer therapy. He died in Sydney, Australia.

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Brittany Levine Beckman

Brittany Levine Beckman is the entertainment and features editor at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as managing editor at Mashable.

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