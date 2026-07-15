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Entertainment & Arts

Prior to his death, ‘Jurassic Park’ star Sam Neill revealed how he wanted to be remembered

Sam Neill, wearing a suit, smiles and poses against a green and gold backdrop.
Sam Neill, nearly a year before his sudden death on Monday, said he wanted to be remembered not just for his acting career.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
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  • Actor Sam Neill, beloved for his leading role in the “Jurassic Park” films, said in an interview last year with The Telegraph, which was published Wednesday, that he wanted to be remembered for his kindness.
  • The New Zealand actor also discussed his humble upbringing, how he felt his acting career had been a “complete fluke” and his perspective on life amid his cancer battle.

Actor Sam Neill expressed a simple wish for his legacy nearly a year before he died at age 78.

The New Zealand star beloved for his leading role in the “Jurassic Park” films said in an August 2025 interview with The Telegraph, published Wednesday, that he wanted to be remembered for his kindness. Neill, reminiscing on mortality, said this wish was inspired by a painting he owned by Helena Bonham Carter’s mother, Elena Propper de Callejón.

“It is a very sweet watercolor of a funny old thing in a flowery dress and bonnet,” Neill said of the artwork. “At the bottom of the painting is an inscription: ‘But she was kind…’ When I am no longer about, I hope someone will be able to say that about me.”

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Neill died suddenly Monday in Sydney, his family confirmed on Instagram.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 07: Sam Neill attends the 2025 AACTA Awards Presented By Foxtel Group at HOTA (Home of the Arts) on February 07, 2025 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images for AFI)

Entertainment & Arts

Sam Neill, ‘Jurassic Park’ actor, dies at 78

Sam Neill, the New Zealand actor known for his roles in ‘Jurassic Park,’ ‘The Piano’ and ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople’ has died. He was 78.

The actor announced in April that he was in remission after five years of living with cancer due to a new cancer therapy. He battled Stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare and aggressive type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Neill was in remission at the time of his conversation with The Telegraph.

After news of Neill’s death spread, his collaborators remembered him for his talent and his kindness — just as he had hoped. Laura Dern, who played Dr. Ellie Sattler opposite Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park,” wrote, Neill “showed me the depths of loyalty, protectiveness and love always with the driest of wit.”

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She continued: “He was a true and noble gentleman, wrapped up in my dream leading man. I will love you forever, Dr. Alan Grant.”

His “Peaky Blinders” co-star Cillian Murphy remembered Neill as “one of the kindest, funniest and gentlest people, and one of the finest actors,” while Nicole Kidman celebrated Neill as “one of the greats.”

Laura Dern and Sam Neill in "Jurassic Park."

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Sam Neill’s legacy in 7 movies, from Australian thrillers to ‘Jurassic Park’

A crisp, charming presence opposite volcanic stars like Nicole Kidman, Isabelle Adjani and Holly Hunter, Neill made a career out of letting others shine.

Neill appeared in about 150 film and TV productions throughout his career. His notable credits include films “The Hunt for Red October,” “The Piano” and “Evil Angels” and shows “The Tudors” and “Apples Never Fall.”

For The Telegraph, Neill also discussed his humble upbringing, how he felt his acting career had been a “complete fluke” and his perspective on life amid his cancer battle.

“I have had the odd brush with cancer, so every day is a bonus these days,” he explained. “Life lesson: never take a single day for granted.”

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Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

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