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Entertainment & Arts

Chloe Fineman is saying goodbye to ‘SNL’ after seven seasons

Chloe Fineman, wearing a leather jacket, stands in front of a yellow background.
Chloe Fineman is leaving “Saturday Night Live” after seven seasons.
(Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)
Emily St. Martin. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily St. Martin
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Chloe Fineman is saying goodbye to “Saturday Night Live.”

“After 7 wonderful seasons at SNL I have decided it’s time for my next chapter,” the actor wrote Thursday on Instagram. Fineman joined “SNL” at the start of the 2019-2020 season, and quickly became a fan favorite for her stellar impersonations of stars, politicians and even her castmates.

She’s impersonated Britney Spears, Drew Barrymore, JoJo Siwa, Harry Styles, Reese Witherspoon, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Coolidge, Parker Posey, Anna Delvey, Tiffany Trump, Nicole Kidman and more.

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“It’s cliche to say this but working at SNL has been the greatest privilege of my life. I still can’t really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door. Lorne (if you’re reading this on your burner account) I want you to know that I am forever in your debt.”

(l to r) Gilda Radner, Jane Curtin, Chevy Chase, Laraine Newman, Garrett Morris, John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd in a still photo from the DVD release of "SNL SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON".

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The sketch comedy show is celebrating 50 seasons with two documentaries and an upcoming prime-time special that reflect on its standing as an American institution.

Fineman gushed about her “SNL” castmates in the goodbye missive, calling them the best in the biz.

“I’m definitely not the first to make this observation but it really is funny looking back at it all now, because at the show you get so invested in everything you work on,” she continued. “You sob uncontrollably when your sketch isn’t picked. You storm into a producers office telling them they just made the biggest mistake of their lives. You call everyone you know to complain. And then you look back a few years later and it was a sketch called ‘lipstick for thicc dogs.’”

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“But that’s just the show. You respect it so much that you give it absolutely everything you have even when it’s incredibly stupid. So you’re ecstatic when it works out and the most devastated you’ve ever been when it doesn’t. And in the end it doesn’t matter all that much but it did at the moment.”

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Fineman said that although it’s difficult to leave the NBC sketch comedy show, she feels like it’s the right time. “I’m going to miss it a lot,” she said. “But the people who work there are my family and that place is my home, and I know I’ll never be too far away.”

“And I swear to God, one day, sometime in the future, they WILL make lipstick for thicc dogs.”

A slew of “SNL” castmates, alumni and hosts filled the comments section of Fineman’s post, wishing the comedian luck in future endeavors.

According to Deadline, Fineman is in talks to join Colin Woodell, KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero in “Myron Bolitar,” a Netflix sports drama series based on Harlan Coben’s books.

Three men standing side by side on a stage.

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The actor was joined by Molly Shannon, his former ‘Saturday Night Live’ castmate, in a sketch, and a long-running gag with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith continued.

More “SNL” departures are expected ahead of the show’s 52nd season this fall.

Fineman’s exit comes a year after major “SNL” players bid the show adieu. Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Emil Wakim, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker left the show ahead of Season 51 and Bowen Yang exited midway through the season during an emotional episode hosted by his “Wicked” co-star Ariana Grande.

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The sketch series also welcomed five featured players in 2025: Veronika Slowikowska,Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall and Kam Patterson.

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Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club.

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