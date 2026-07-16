Julia Garner and Foster the People frontman Mark Foster separate after almost six years of marriage

Julia Garner and husband Mark Foster have reportedly separated after nearly six years of marriage.

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Emmy winner Julia Garner and Grammy-nominated musician Mark Foster have reportedly hit pause on their marriage.

“Ozark” star Garner, 32, and the Foster the People frontman, 42, separated after nearly six years into their marriage, a source confirmed to People. The pair wed in December 2019, years after striking up a connection at the Sundance Film Festival. Garner and Foster’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment Thursday.

Reports of the stars’ alleged split come after Garner was spotted in public in Paris and Los Angeles without her wedding band, according to popular blind-item Instagram account Deuxmoi. She was reportedly seen celebrating the Fourth of July without her wedding ring.

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Garner and the “Pumped Up Kicks” singer began dating after meeting at Sundance in 2013, solidifying their connection on social media, she told the Hollywood Reporter in August 2020. Over the course of their marriage, Garner and Foster appeared together at numerous red carpet events, including Hollywood awards ceremonies and fashion shows.

Garner, whose recent credits include the horror film “Weapons” and “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” is best known for starring as Ruth Langmore in Netflix’s Emmy-winning series “Ozark.” She also starred in “Inventing Anna” about convicted fraudster Anna Delvey, “The Americans” and “Waco” and was set to portray Madonna in a since-scrapped biopic.

Foster the People, founded in 2009, rose to popularity in 2010 with the hit “Pumped Up Kicks.” The band released its debut album “Torches” in 2011. That tracklist included “Helena Beat,” “Houdini” and “Don’t Stop (Color on the Walls).” Foster the People has been nominated for three Grammy Awards.