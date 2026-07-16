‘Disorderly person’ arrested for allegedly shouting racial slur, lunging at ‘Today’s’ Craig Melvin

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NBC’s “Today” show cast and crew dealt with an unexpected and unwelcome guest off-screen Thursday who was ultimately arrested by New York police.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed in a statement to The Times that officers responded at approximately 9 a.m. to a report of a “disorderly person” at 30 Rockefeller Center, home of the morning show’s studio. Police responded to the incident and took the unidentified individual into custody.

A spokesperson for NBC confirmed the “security incident” in a statement shared with The Times, noting that an individual entered “an unauthorized area” and “approached” co-anchor Craig Melvin, who notified security. According to TMZ, the alleged intruder was searching for Al Roker but instead turned his focus to Melvin when he couldn’t find the longtime weatherman. The man reportedly lunged and yelled the N-word at Melvin. TMZ on Thursday also published a photo of Melvin and Roker speaking to each other and co-anchor Dylan Dreyer while surrounded by numerous crew members.

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No injuries were reported and police will continue to investigate the incident, the statement added. The “Today” spokesperson said production is fully complying with law enforcement amid its investigation and is reviewing the incident and security measures.

“NBC and ‘Today’ take the safety and security of our employees, talent, staff and guests extremely seriously,” the statement said, adding that production remains “committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who works at and visits our studios.”

California L.A. County man admits he sent Nancy Guthrie’s family fake ransom note A Los Angeles County man admitted to sending the family of Nancy Guthrie a fake ransom note while her family was looking for her after she was abducted earlier this year.

Thursday’s occurrence marks the latest security concern for “Today,” which reportedly beefed up police and private security presence in February in light of the kidnapping earlier this year of Nancy Guthrie, mother of “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie.

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Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing from her home in Arizona on Feb. 1. Law enforcement officials believe Guthrie was taken against her will from her Catalina Foothills home; her phone, wallet, car and medication were left behind. The investigation into her abduction is ongoing.

Savannah Guthrie returned to her “Today” post in April and announced during Thursday’s broadcast that she will be absent “the next few weeks” to film NBC’s TV adaptation of the popular New York Times puzzle Wordle. She will host the game show, which is set to debut on NBC next year.

Times staff writer Stephen Battaglio contributed to this report.