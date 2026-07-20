‘RHOSLC’ stars Angie Katsanevas and Shawn Trujillo split after 27 years of marriage

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Angie Katsanevas and husband Shawn Trujillo are separating after nearly three decades of marriage.

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“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Angie Katsanevas and her husband, Shawn Trujillo, are calling it quits.

According to Page Six, the reality television personalities have separated after 27 years of marriage. The news comes after years of rumors, starting during Season 4 of “RHOSLC,” that Trujillo was involved in affairs with numerous men. The drama played out onscreen and bled into Season 5 of the reality series.

The former couple denied the rumors repeatedly.

During a 2023 appearance on the “Behind the Velvet Rope Podcast,” Trujillo called the rumors “pretty ridiculous.” The same year, he and Katsanevas spoke with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” and Trujillo said it wasn’t the rumor that he was gay that offended him, but the rumor that he’d been unfaithful.

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“It’s not a gay/straight thing,” Trujillo said. “It’s an infidelity thing. We love our gay community. We’ve been embedded in it for 30 years now, just based on what we do for our business.”

“I’m here to support Angie, and I’ll take the hits,” he added.

Katsanevas noted that Salt Lake City had “come a long way,” and that stereotyping a man for being a hairdresser might have been commonplace 15 years ago but that there had never been infidelity rumors around her marriage “in Salt Lake City or anywhere.”

The former couple tied the knot the same year they launched their business, Lunatic Fringe Salon, in 1999. The husband-and-wife team ultimately expanded the luxury beauty business into a successful franchise that operates across Utah, Idaho and Ohio, with the flagship store located in Salt Lake.

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As recently as January, Katsanevas was gushing about Trujillo on “The Viall Files” podcast. The businesswoman and housewife told hosts Nick Viall (of “The Bachelor” fame) and his wife, Natalie Joy Viall, that she and Trujillo met in a hair salon when she stopped by for a haircut more than three decades ago.

“He was working there with his big muscles and his long hair and his hoop earrings and he was so good looking and he was a bodybuilder and a hairdresser,” she said. “You didn’t see straight men doing hair at that time, which I know sounds crazy. Obviously things have changed since then; there are a lot of straight men that are hairdressers, but he was so kind and so sweet, and not really a macho guy. He was soft-spoken, quiet, very focused on his career and shy. And I just love that about him.”

The two became an item when Katsanevas started working at the salon when she was 21 and Trujillo was 24. “He would flirt with me in the back room and hold my hand under the table, and then he asked me to dinner one Valentine’s night,” she said.

According to the salon owner, when she was invited to join the cast of “RHOSLC” in 2021, she wasn’t prepared for the jabs that would be aimed at Trujillo or the toll it would take. “I had no idea what I was signing up for. I had no idea people would say or question my marriage after 30 years,” she said.

Bravo has not yet announced a release date for Season 7 of “RHOSLC,” but the forthcoming season wrapped filming in May and is expected to air this fall. Whether the former couple’s split will play out in the new season remains uncertain.

Katsanevas and Trujillo did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.