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Entertainment & Arts

Ed Harris says he wanted to quit ‘Dutton Ranch,’ felt ‘underused and inconsequential’

Ed Harris, wearing a black suit, rests his hand on his face. He poses against a blue patterned backdrop.
Ed Harris spoke out about his experience on the “Yellowstone” spinoff “Dutton Ranch.”
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
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  • Ed Harris spoke bluntly about his experience on “Dutton Ranch” months after its debut on Paramount.
  • Harris accused the “Dutton Ranch” team of cutting a scene of his character singing from the series.

Veteran actor Ed Harris has a knack for taking on juicy roles. Apparently, his recent turn on the Taylor Sheridan drama “Dutton Ranch” is not one of them.

Harris, a four-time Oscar nominee known for “The Truman Show” and “Apollo 13,” spoke bluntly about his experience on the “Yellowstone” spinoff, telling Variety’s Marc Malkin at a red carpet premiere Monday that he was ready to drop the show midway through its first season. “Dutton Ranch” debuted in May on Paramount and Paramount+.

“Get me the f— out of here,” Harris, 75, recalled telling his team.

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A representative for Paramount did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Harris, who was promoting his Apple TV sports comedy film “The Dink,” plays veterinarian Dr. Everett McKinney and stars opposite “Yellowstone” alumni Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser on “Dutton Ranch.” The actor said Monday he didn’t “feel [he] was being used” in the series and “felt a little bit misled.”

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Prior to filming Season 1 of “Dutton Ranch,” Harris said he spoke to the creative team about the series and his character’s role, and was informed that he would be a main character.

“That really wasn’t the case,” he said, adding that he told production, “I’m feeling underused and inconsequential.”

Kevin Costner in a cowboy hat and a dark suit in "Yellowstone."

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Harris alleged the “Dutton Ranch” team left a scene of his character singing on the cutting room floor (“that really pissed me off”) and said production has since reassured him that he will have more substance to work with in Season 2. The series was renewed in June and Season 2 begins filming in February.

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Overall, Harris said his “Dutton Ranch” experience was a “little frustrating” and that his character’s importance on-screen did not match what he felt behind the scenes.

“Dutton Ranch” follows Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser) as they move from Montana to South Texas to build a new life. The series begins about a year after the events that closed out “Yellowstone” in December 2024 without leading man Kevin Costner.

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Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

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