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Entertainment & Arts

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne asks court to drop her dad’s last name

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie, wearing coordinated mint outfits, pose for cameras.
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is asking the court to officially drop her father’s last name.
(Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times 2025 spring intern Anthony Solorzano
By Anthony Solorzano
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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s youngest daughter, Vivienne, has petitioned to drop “Pitt” from her name, according to People.

The 18-year-old filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court to remove her father’s surname from her legal name, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt. The reasons behind her request were listed as “personal.”

The request is a common theme among the Jolie-Pitt siblings since the couple’s marriage was formally dissolved in 2019 and became finalized in 2024 after a long legal battle in court.

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In August 2024, the court granted Shiloh’s request to drop the surname. Zahara and Maddox have both asked for the same, but their petitions are pending hearings.

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Before her request, Vivienne had already informally dropped the last name. In May 2024, the youngest of six was credited as “Vivienne Jolie” on the Playbill for “The Outsiders,” a play she co-produced with her mom.

The couple married on Aug. 14, 2014, nine years after they met during the filming of their film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 after the couple allegedly had a physical altercation aboard a private plane, which also involved several of their children.

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The Los Angeles County’s Department of Children and Family Services and the FBI investigated the alleged physical altercation between Pitt and his son Maddox. No charges were filed against Pitt.

The court has scheduled a hearing for Vivienne’s request for Nov. 2.

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Anthony Solorzano

Anthony Solorzano is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Born and raised in Pomona, he now lives in Riverside. He recently released a zine called “Worst Zine Ever!” where he analyzed his hometown through the lens of “The Simpsons.” He earned a master’s degree in creative writing from Mount Saint Mary’s University and a bachelor’s degree in theater from Cal Poly Pomona. Solorzano enjoys watching movies and going on walks with his dog and his wife.

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