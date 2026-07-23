Fan-fave ‘Love Island USA’ sweethearts Olandria, Nic Vansteenberghe call it quits

This image released by Peacock shows Olandria Carthen, left, and Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe from the reality TV series “Love Island USA.”

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The summer sun has set on “Love Island USA” fan favorites Olandria and Nic Vansteenberghe‘s romance, a year after their time on the hit series.

People, citing an unnamed source, reported on Wednesday that the pair of reality TV stars — known among fans as “Nicolandria” — agreed to go their separate ways. The outlet reported that the amicable split comes as “the distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection.” The “Love Island USA” Season 7 stars remain friends and “will always support one another.”

Neither of the stars have publicly addressed their separation on social media.

Olandria and Vansteenberghe entered the “Love Island USA” villa in Fiji in June 2025 and officially coupled up weeks into the production. “Love Island USA,” the American version of the U.K. series, streams on Peacock and follows a cast of singles as they search for love and test their connections. Olandria and Vansteenberghe were among a handful of day-one contestants who advanced to the competition’s final episode.

Advertisement

Voices Essay: ‘Love Island USA’ crowned its first Latino couple. Here’s why that matters Sparks flew for Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales over shared culture on “Love Island” — and it took them all the way to the win.

The pair were runners-up to winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales.

Since leaving the villa together, “Nicolandria” have taken their relationship into the real world, to Glamour Magazine and to numerous brand deals. Olandria has become a staple at red carpet events including the VMAs, CFDA Fashion Awards and the Golden Globes.

Amid their post-”Love Island USA” fame, Olandria and Vansteenberghe spoke candidly to Glamour about handling the newfound deluge of popularity, demand and fan love — and how they support each other through it.

Advertisement

“It’s so draining. We always have check-ins, like, ‘How’s your mental? How are you today? I’m always here,’” Olandria recalled to the magazine. “I wish we didn’t have to do that as much as we had to. Thank God we’ve got each other, because I don’t know what we would do without each other, literally, when it comes to that.”

Vansteenberghe said elsewhere in the interview: “Everything that came from [“Love Island USA”] is so beautiful and amazing. I feel like that’s why we did well. We enjoyed ourselves and had fun with it.”

“Love Island USA” crowned its latest winning couple earlier this month. Fan favorites and day-one contestants Bryce and Trinity were declared winners and won the $100,000 grand prize, after a season rocked by racial-slur scandals and with local roots in a surf and coffee shop in Mar Vista.