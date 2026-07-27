Details on Emma Roberts and Cody John’s wedding. And what no-show dad Eric Roberts had to say

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Emma Roberts and Cody John have said “I do!”

After four years as an item, Roberts and John tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at John’s family estate in Sun Valley, Idaho, on Saturday.

Page Six published photos of the outdoor nuptials that showed Roberts’ 5-year-old son, Rhodes (whom she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund), walking his mom down the flower-lined aisle, the bridal party dressed in coordinating black ensembles, Roberts throwing her head back in laughter while John appears to be reciting his vows and Roberts’ Oscar-winning aunt, Julia Roberts, taking her seat.

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Notably not in attendance was the “American Horror Story” actor’s father, Eric Roberts. He addressed skipping the party, telling Page Six, “I love my daughter, always have, always will.”

“It is perfectly wonderful for her to celebrate however she wants, with whomever she wants.”

Among the famous friends who gathered for Roberts’ big day were “American Horror Story” co-stars Sarah Paulson and Billie Lourd, Demi Moore, Kristen Stewart and wife Dylan Meyer, “Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson and her husband, Brandon Davis.

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Roberts and John — an actor who has appeared in television shows including “In the Dark,” “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” and “The Rookie” — have been together since the summer of 2022. John popped the question two years later, in 2024. Roberts announced the news via Instagram with a photo of the two beaming near a river and a caption that read, “putting this here before my mom tells everyone.”

Roberts shared a glimpse into the planning of her wedding look with Vogue, who captured designer Monique Lhuillier discussing the concept of the dress. “Working with Monique has been an absolute dream,” she told Vogue. “I wanted it to feel very vintage-inspired. I’m obsessed with antique books and and treasure hunting, and I love collecting old ephemera.

“So I really wanted that to like shine through in the dress. So for me, it wasn’t so much about the cut; it was like about what the color was going to be. So Monique actually designed a custom color, and it’s this antique kind of tea-stained color that is so beautiful. Because I realized that, on my wedding day, I kind of wanted to look like a ghost, a little like [an] antique ghost doll.”

Lhuillier posted some clips from the Vogue fitting on social media and wrote that designing Roberts’ gown was about capturing a feeling of timeless romance through a modern lens. “Every detail, from the custom Vintage Rose hue to the hand-draped silk chiffon, delicate lacework and sculpted corsetry, was created to reflect her effortless spirit while celebrating the artistry of couture.”

This is the first marriage for the “Holidate” star. Roberts split from “Tron” and “Country Strong” actor Hedlund in 2022 after an on-again, off-again three-year relationship. She was also famously linked to “American Horror Story” actor Evan Peters. The pair had a tumultuous seven-year relationship that spanned 2012 to 2019.

