As ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ trailer drops, director tells why she turned down the film twice

Zackary Momoh, left, Lashana Lynch, Regina King, Tosin Cole, Thuso Mbedu and Gina Prince-Bythewood attend the launch of the “Children of Blood and Bone” trailer Monday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

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The official trailer for the film adaptation of the African fantasy novel “Children of Blood and Bone” is making a splash online, and the director just revealed that she almost didn’t make the film.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”), the film stars a slew of A-list actors including Regina King, Damson Idris, Cynthia Erivo, Amandla Stenberg, Idris Elba, Tosin Cole, Viola Davis, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lashana Lynch and Thuso Mbedu.

The adaptation of the first installment of author Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling “Legacy of Orïsha” fantasy trilogy is slated to hit theaters Jan. 15. The story follows Zélie Adebola, a courageous young woman with dormant magical abilities who has drawn the attention of tyrannical King Saran, the ruler of the kingdom of Orïsha, a fictional country in an alternative precolonial Nigeria inhabited by two distinct ethnic groups: divîners (inherently magical people who have had their magic stolen by King Saran) and the non-magical kosidán.

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On Monday, Paramount held a “Children of Blood and Bone” trailer launch event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City. In a discussion moderated by “Master of None” actor Lena Waithe, Prince-Bythewood and the cast talked about the making and almost-not-making of the film.

According to Prince-Bythewood, helming “The Woman King” felt like the thing she’d been working toward her entire career. “And then this came and it was something even bigger and in a space that we hadn’t got to see ourselves in, which was big epic fantasy,” she said. “And as much as I needed a little rest, I couldn’t say no. And the beauty of this is that I was actually offered this film two different times over the last seven years. And both times I turned it down.”

Prince-Bythewood admitted that she wasn’t emotionally ready to hop on board and that she didn’t know how to make an epic fantasy film yet. “But there was something about this third time when they came to me,” she said.

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“I still said, ‘I already turned it down so you’re wasting your time.’” She continued that she had realized, in retrospect, that the third offer came when it was supposed to come. Plus, with “The Woman King” under her belt, now she knew how to make the movie.

“There was something so deep and guttural about my connection this time when I read it,” she said. “I felt so connected to this young hero who’s fighting to find her purpose. There is so much going on in the world right now, and there’s so many themes within this that speak to that.”

Prince-Bythewood gushed about loving the book, the story and the characters. “Now how do I actualize it? How do I make it a film? And that’s the exciting and scary part. How do we make magic feel cultural?”

The director said her big-screen adaptation was “beautifully inspired by Nigeria and also inclusive of the whole diaspora. We wanted all of us to be able to see ourselves within this, just our complete and utter humanity, all the beautiful hues.”

The remark is notable in light of behind-the-scenes drama that has unfolded over the last year and a half. Prince-Bythewood co-wrote the script with Adeyemi, but the author recently distanced herself from the book-to-screen project and said she would not see the film after a casting controversy involving Stenberg, who portrays Princess Amari in the film.

In February 2025, Stenberg posted a since-deleted nine-minute TikTok addressing backlash that suggested colorism was at play when she landed the gig. She told followers that Adeyemi had given the actor her blessing when cast as the series’ princess.

“I am four months into training for ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ and I am getting my ass whooped,” Stenberg joked in the video, per BET.

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“I had the opportunity to meet Tomi, the novelist, for the first time. … And she goes, ‘Amandla, I want you to know that when you were a little girl and you were cast as Rue in ‘The Hunger Games,’ and people said that Rue’s death wouldn’t be as sad because you’re a Black girl — that inspired me to write this series so that Black girls like you and Black girls of all shades could have a story written about them.’”

Shortly after Stenberg said Adeyemi gave the actor her blessing, they had a text exchange that hinted at a change of heart or different story entirely.

This month, the Nigerian American author posted a since-deleted video on TikTok addressing fans who had been — according to her — asking her the same question, “Why don’t you post about the adaptation of your first film adaptation anymore?”

“There is a reason I will not post anything about the adaptation of my work,” the author wrote in what appeared to be screenshots of a group chat. “I have not seen the film, and I will not watch it.”

Alongside the screenshots of her comments in the group chat, she shared a February 2025 exchange with Stenberg. Adeyemi shared only her final message to the actor, which read, “Do not ever use my name in an interview or video again. Do not text me. Do not call me.” That exchange is followed by a notification that she blocked Stenberg.

The message from Stenberg that preceded Adeyemi’s reply was not shown in full.