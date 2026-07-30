Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gets another month shaved off his federal prison sentence

Sean “Diddy” Combs inches closer to his release from federal prison. His sentence has yet again been slightly reduced.

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For music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, freedom from federal prison inches closer once again.

Combs is expected to be released from prison on Jan. 24, 2028, the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate database confirms. Just last month, Combs’ release was moved to February 2028. He was initially projected to be freed in June 2028.

A legal representative for Combs, 56, did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Amid the previous reduction in Combs’ sentence last month, People reported that the mogul and entrepreneur is participating in a drug-abuse rehabilitation program in the federal prison. People also reported at the time that Combs’ legal team preferred Combs carry out his sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in New Jersey, because of its treatment program and proximity to his family.

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Federal prosecutors sentenced Combs to 50 months in prison in October. Combs, after a lengthy and highly public legal saga involving damning allegations of sexual assault and other violence, was convicted on two counts of transporting prostitutes across state lines for drug-fueled sex performances known as “freak-offs.” Jurors cleared Combs of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

News of Combs’ further-truncated sentence comes a week after TMZ reported the musician was involved in an altercation with another inmate. The other inmate allegedly dissed Combs and the two began “pushing each other and throwing jabs,” according to TMZ, which cited unnamed sources. Prison staff reportedly separated the two men and Combs was placed in solitary confinement.

A rep for Combs also did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the alleged brawl.