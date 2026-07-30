Kanye West and his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta settle sexual harassment lawsuit

A former assistant for Ye (formerly Kanye West) this week filed to dismiss her sexual harassment lawsuit against the controversial rapper.

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The legal strife between controversial rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) and his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta has ended after more than two years.

On Wednesday, Pisciotta’s legal team filed a request for dismissal and a notice of settlement of the entire case in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The legal documents show that Pisciotta requested her case be dismissed with prejudice, meaning her complaint cannot be refiled.

In a statement shared Thursday with The Times, Pisciotta’s attorney Arick Fudali confirmed: “The matter has been resolved.” Fudali did not provide additional information about the terms of the settlement. A legal representative for Ye did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Music Inside Ye’s first comeback show at SoFi Stadium The rapper played the first of two shows Wednesday night, performing new songs and oldies on a giant dome on the stadium’s floor.

Pisciotta filed her initial complaint against Ye in June 2024, claiming she worked for Ye from July 2021 to October 2022. She alleged she was subjected to numerous forms of sexual harassment and cheated out of a “promised” $4-million salary. The Instagram and OnlyFans model also accused the rap star and his Yeezy company of wrongful termination, gender discrimination, fraud and other misconduct. At the time, a representative for Ye dismissed the “baseless allegations” and accused Pisciotta of coercion, blackmail and extortion.

In her 2024 lawsuit, Pisciotta accused Ye of masturbating in front of her and of “over-sharing intimate sexual details, photos and videos of sex acts.” She also raised concern over multiple alleged instances of “nonconsensual, offensive, unwanted, unsolicited and unwelcomed unlawful acts” by Ye, including explicit text exchanges where he discusses sexual fantasies. A year after her initial suit, Pisciotta raised additional claims of sexual assault and harassment.

She filed an amended complaint in July 2025, alleging the rapper forced her to perform oral sex on him, sexually assaulted her numerous times during her employment at Yeezy and engaged in sexual activity with employees at his Yeezy offices. Pisciotta also accused the rapper of stalking her after she filed her initial lawsuit. The amended complaint also described an alleged antisemitic and inappropriate environment at Yeezy offices.

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Among her allegations, Pisciotta also alleged Ye sexually assaulted her during a studio session that Ye co-hosted with imprisoned music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently serving time in federal prison for prostitution charges.

The settlement comes months after Ye was ordered to pay $140,000 to a former contractor who sued the rapper for labor violations, nonpayment of services and disability discrimination. Ye’s legal battle against Pisciotta also ends amid his continued efforts to mount a comeback after years of antisemitic and far-right controversies.

In January, West took out a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal to apologize for his behavior in recent years, linking the controversies to injuries from a car accident in 2002 and his bipolar type-1 diagnosis.

“I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem,” he wrote at the time. “I said and did things I deeply regret.”