Megan Moroney cancels Denver show mid-set because of illness: ‘I just can’t play’

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Country music’s emo cowgirl Megan Moroney canceled her Denver show just a few songs into her set on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old singer was barely able to get through her hits “Stupid,” “Medicine” and “Bless Your Heart” before she broke down in front of the Ball Arena audience and said she would need to nix the gig for health reasons.

A video on TikTok captured the moment Moroney broke the news to concertgoers. “I am obviously extremely sick, and I thought I did everything to make myself better, and obviously, two songs in, I just can’t play this show tonight,” Moroney said. “I will make it up to you guys. I absolutely promise I’ll be back. You’ll be able to come. But I want to give you guys the show you deserve. I’m probably gonna go cry in my dressing room now.”

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Fans in the audience could be heard yelling, “No, you got this!”

In a since-expired Instagram story, Moroney apologized again and told Denver fans that the show had been rescheduled for Aug. 27, and that if they weren’t able to make the new date, their tickets would be refunded.

“I never ever will give you guys a show that is not 100% and by song 3 I knew that I was not capable of giving that to you tonight,” she wrote. “I’m typing this as I’m quite literally bawling my eyes out in my dressing room & it hurts me so much to disappoint you all.”

The country hitmaker said she had never had to cancel a show before.

In February, she released her third album in less than three years, “Cloud 9,” which features chart-topper “6 Months Later,” and duets with Kacey Musgraves and Ed Sheeran. The same month, as she geared up for her “Cloud 9 Tour” — which kicked off May 29 in Columbus, Ohio, and concludes Oct. 1 in Belfast — she told The Times that she copies Kenny Chesney when training for the run of back-to-back performances and life on the road.

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“Lots of cardio,” she said. “Treadmill while singing. Lagree three to four times a week.”

If you’re unfamiliar with Lagree, Moroney said it’s “like Pilates but harder.”

“There’s a place in L.A. that killed me — I couldn’t walk properly after. If you do Lagree and an ice bath in the morning, then the worst part of your day is already over. That’s how I look at it: Anything that comes my way today will not suck as much as this sucks right now,” she said. “There’s also a diet of some sort — low sugar, no carbs, just meat and vegetables. I’m kind of copying Kenny and his routine because he gets in crazy shape. He does a freaking 31-day juice cleanse. I tried to do a juice cleanse in college, and by Day 2 I wanted to die. I’m not that committed.”

Moroney is slated to hit the stage again on Saturday at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., before she travels to Seattle, Sacramento and Los Angeles over the next two weeks. She is scheduled to play Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A. on Aug. 8.