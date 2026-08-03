Every box office milestone set by ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ so far

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

With great power comes great box office.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” swung to a record $360-million domestic debut, surpassing “Avengers: Endgame” to become the film with the biggest opening weekend in box office history.

The fourth installment of Tom Holland’s blockbuster series also set records for its Thursday preview gross. Paired with another film starring newlyweds Holland and Zendaya, the earnings of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” have helped give new meaning to the phrase “power couple.”

Here are the records “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has broken so far:

Top domestic opening weekend

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” surpassed “Avengers: Endgame” as the biggest opening weekend at the domestic box office. “Brand New Day” earned $360 million, exceeding the previous record set by Disney’s final movie in the Infinity Saga, which made $357 million.

Advertisement

Biggest debut in the ’Spider-Man’ franchise

The previous record belonged to the third film in the Holland era, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which earned $260 million domestically. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” reigns supreme over nine live-action movies and two animated features.

Highest-earning Thursday previews

Since midnight showings of movies were moved up due to safety concerns after the 2012 Aurora theater shooting, “Avengers: Endgame” earned the biggest preview opening with $60 million, a record broken by “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” after it collected $72 million Thursday.

Biggest opening day (Friday)

The success continued into Friday. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” earned $169 million — 47% of its total gross — beating out the previous record set by “Avengers: Endgame,” according to Box Office Mojo .

Advertisement

Fastest to $250 million

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” became the fastest to reach $250 million domestically, hitting the milestone in two days, according to Box Office Mojo . The previous record was held by, you guessed it, “Avengers: Endgame.”

Top opening weekend of July

The buddy comedy “Deadpool & Wolverine” had its claws into July after it earned $211 million domestically in its opening weekend in 2024. It was overtaken by “Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s” $360 million.

Top opening weekend of summer

“Deadpool & Wolverine” also held the record for the best debut weekend of any summer film. That total was no match for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

The biggest collective weekend in box office history

Holland and Zendaya are taking their box office prowess to new heights after their two movies and other films currently in theaters earned roughly $430 million — the biggest collective weekend in box office history.

“The Odyssey,” which also stars Holland and Zendaya, made $51 million in its third weekend. Zendaya’s banner year will continue this winter when “Dune: Part Three” hits theaters Dec. 18 — the same day as “Avengers: Doomsday.”

It is unknown if Holland will appear in the upcoming “Avengers” film, but “Brand New Day” concludes with the message “Spider-Man will return.”