Amid concerns about Perez Hilton, police surround a Miami home, say man is ‘safely recovered’

Perez Hilton appeared to be harming himself in a TikTok live video that has since been removed from the social platform.

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Miami authorities on Tuesday night responded to a residence after a disturbing video was posted on social media that appeared to involve celebrity blogger Perez Hilton.

The Times has not confirmed the authenticity of the video. But the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said in an emailed statement that authorities had received an influx of calls on Tuesday reporting that an individual was livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media.

After surrounding the Miami residence of a man who was not named, the Sheriff’s Office said around 9 p.m. that he had been “safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention.”

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Deputies had arrived earlier and said they spoke with family members at the scene and confirmed that the man was alone inside the home

“In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance and opportunities for communication,” the statement read. “Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies and the public.”

Authorities said they had “tactically disengaged while continuing to monitor the situation.” In their later update, the Sheriff’s Office said that after the man had been transported to a hospital, mental health professionals were at the scene “providing support and resources to the individual’s family.”

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A representative for Hilton did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

In the TikTok live video, a person who seems to be in distress harms himself. The video has since been removed from the platform.

Police and fire converged on a home in Miami Tuesday night. NBC6 News reported that some neighbors said Hilton lived at the home, but police would not confirm that.

Hilton, born Mario Lavandeira Jr., has been a pop culture personality since the early aughts when he launched his eponymous celebrity gossip rag. The venture garnered the columnist social status but also made him persona non grata among many celebrities who weren’t a fan of his controversial coverage which was often deemed disparaging, especially toward women.