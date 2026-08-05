Perez Hilton’s family offers health update after disturbing TikTok livestream

Perez Hilton’s family asks for privacy and confirms he is receiving medical care after a concerning TikTok livestream frightened fans and triggered a law enforcement response.

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After a disturbing video was livestreamed on social media involving Perez Hilton on Tuesday, the celebrity blogger’s family is offering a health update.

“Many of you have reached out with concern for Perez, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers,” the statement issued via Hilton’s online gossip site read.

“We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being. We kindly ask that you respect Perez’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time.”

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The family said that they would share updates with fans if and when they were able to. “Thank you for your compassion, understanding, and continued support.”

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said in an emailed statement Tuesday that police had received an influx of calls reporting that an individual was livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media.

In the TikTok live video, Hilton appeared to be in distress and harmed himself repeatedly with a box cutter and knife. The video has since been removed from the platform and Hilton’s account has been banned.

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Deputies arrived at the Miami residence and said they spoke with family members at the scene and confirmed that the man was alone inside the home. The Sheriff’s Office said around 9 p.m. that he had been “safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention.”

“In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance and opportunities for communication,” the statement read. “Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies and the public.”

A spokesperson for TikTok told The Times on Wednesday that the social platform’s automated moderation systems flagged the livestream within minutes but that a moderator error caused a delay in the removal. The social platform said that reports that the video went on for 30 minutes were “factually wrong” and that the livestream lasted “about half that time.” TikTok said it closed several subsequent streams “within 90 seconds.”

“We proactively alerted law enforcement to the situation to help get the individual support,” the statement said, adding that the platform banned Hilton’s account.

Hilton, born Mario Lavandeira Jr., has been a pop culture personality since the early aughts when he launched his eponymous celebrity gossip rag. While the venture put Hilton, who calls himself the OG influencer, on the map, it also made him persona non grata among many celebrities who weren’t fans of his coverage, which was often deemed disparaging, especially toward women.

In March, Hilton was hospitalized in Las Vegas with severe sepsis for 21 days. After he was released, he posted a video discussing the ordeal and said that God presented himself to him and that he was a changed man.

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“I made a lot of mistakes in my past. We all have. Nobody’s perfect,” Hilton said. “But my mistakes are very public. The internet is forever. Receipts are forever. I carry with me deep shame and regret. I’m sorry, I will continue to apologize. I have also reached out to make amends. I have apologized publicly and privately to dozens of people.”

In May, he launched a religious merch line and told his followers that he was in hustle mode after racking up a hefty stack of hospital bills.