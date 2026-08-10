Baby oh baby, Aubrey Plaza is a mother!

Actors Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott first met when they worked together in the 2020 psychological thriller “Black Bear.”

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Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott have welcomed their first child.

“White Lotus” star Plaza was photographed holding her new baby on Sunday in New York City following Abbott’s final curtain call for the Broadway play “Death of a Salesman,” TMZ reported .

News of the pregnancy first circulated in April, when representatives for Plaza confirmed to People that the child was due in the fall. The new arrival beat that prediction by about a month.

Plaza has made inroads in movies including “Safety Not Guaranteed” and “Emily the Criminal” but may be best known for her breakout TV role as April Ludgate in “ Parks and Recreation ” and her deadpan delivery in that mockumentary sitcom as well as in interviews. She met Abbott when they worked together on the 2020 psychological thriller “Black Bear.” The two reunited again in 2023 for the off-Broadway revival of “ Danny and the Deep Blue Sea .”

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On stage in “Danny,” the two portrayed volatile lovers. Behind the curtain, the pair raved about working together, telling the New York Times ahead of the 2023 premiere, “He cares but he also doesn’t care; it’s the best recipe for me for a scene partner,” Plaza said.

“It’s fun and it’s also good and it’s also safe. I like to just throw things out the window also and laugh and mess around and not take it so seriously. It’s a hard combo to come by,” said Plaza.

“We’re both unafraid to be ugly and weird and strange,” said Abbott, who is known for his role as Charlie Dattolo in the HBO comedy-drama “Girls.”

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News of the pregnancy — and the couple’s relationship — surfaced a year after the death of Plaza’s husband, Jeff Baena, an independent filmmaker who directed her in the 2017 comedy “The Little Hours.”

According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, 47-year-old Baena died by suicide in January 2025; the pair — who married in 2021 — had been separated for a few months before his death. On the podcast “ Good Hang ,” hosted by her “Parks and Recreation” co-star Amy Poehler, Plaza described the grief as “a giant ocean of just awfulness” that is “always there.”

Times staff writer Emily St. Martin contributed to this report.