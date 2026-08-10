Brad Pitt reveals that he’s drinking again after seven years of sobriety but ‘not in big quantities’

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Brad Pitt has revealed that he’s back on the sauce.

During a vulnerable interview published in Esquire on Monday, Pitt said he’d started drinking again, in moderation. “I was sober for seven years,” he said. “And then I got back off the wagon.”

The be-all and end-all of movie stars, Pitt had a messy, highly publicized (and litigated) divorce from fellow crème de la crème star Angelina Jolie that stretched from 2016 to 2024. Jolie filed to end the power couple’s two-year marriage after an alleged alcohol-fueled incident on a private plane. The fallout has been consequential for both stars, and served as the catalyst for Pitt seeking help through Alcoholics Anonymous.

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Now, maybe after a seven-year itch, Pitt is trying to rework his relationship with alcohol, this time “in a more restrained manner.”

“I got overconfident a couple times, went, ‘Yep, nope, not good for me. Not in big quantities,’” he told Esquire.

When it comes to wine, Pitt says, “Well . . . I can have a few. But I can’t have a lot. I have to be professional about it.”

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The “Heart of the Beast” star has been candid about his sober-curious journey in recent years and publicly thanked actor (and sponsor to the stars) Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober. “I got sober because of this guy,” he said during a 2020 acceptance speech at the National Board of Review’s annual awards gala. “And every day has been happier since.”

And last June, the Oscar winner sat down with Dax Shepard for an episode of “Armchair Expert” and opened up about the positive experience he’d had in the 12-step program. “I am a stubborn f—, but when I’ve stepped in s—, I’m pretty good at taking responsibility for it and owning up to it,” he told Shepard. “And now it’s a quest to ... make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

In the Esquire story, Pitt admitted that, during the darkest period of grappling with what he referred to as “family stuff,” he could see how suicide might feel like relief — but that his survival instinct kicked in. He discussed feeling immense grief and how that grief can leave a gaping hole. Rather than climbing out of it, Pitt said he thought of it as “going through it.”

“And trying and trying and trying and trying to the point of exhaustion and then trying again,” he told the magazine. “I don’t want to ignore the place where you run up against the wall. But I just one day woke up, and it just felt a little sunnier and the air felt a little sweeter. Just microdoses of it.”

