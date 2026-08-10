‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff ‘The Mad King’ stokes fan theories on 3.5-hour play’s opening night

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The Kingdom of Westeros arrived in Stratford-upon-Avon on Saturday night as “Game of Thrones: The Mad King” held its opening night at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre. Fiery torches blazed outside the riverside theater, welcoming a combination of well-dressed invitees and lucky ticket-bearing fans. Everyone paused to watch the red carpet arrival of the king himself: George R. R. Martin.

The spectacle marking the advent of the first stage adaptation of Martin’s fantasy epic was tame by Hollywood standards with only a small crowd of onlookers gathering to watch a few familiar faces make an entrance, including Bertie Carvel, Sibel Kekilli and Anton Lesser, cast members from David Benioff and D. B. Weiss’ groundbreaking television adaptation, which ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019 on HBO.

The opening is significant for the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, home to the Royal Shakespeare Company since 1931. “The Mad King,” a nearly 3.5-hour play adapted by Duncan Macmillan and directed by Dominic Cooke, has been in the works for more than a decade and is based on Martin’s bestselling novels in close collaboration with the author.

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Martin was in good spirits on opening night, only days after admitting online that he has “battled sadness and depression” amid a “stressful” and “overwhelming” year. He was joined by his wife, Parris McBride, and members of his family and team, many of whom donned his signature bowler hat in tribute.

George R. R. Martin at the opening night of “Game of Thrones: The Mad King” at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon. Speculation abounds about whether the show will move to the West End or Broadway. (Tyler Fayose)

“George took us to Lock and Co. Hatters , the oldest hat shop in London,” Hele Wallace, a member of Martin’s entourage, said while standing outside the theater. “He let us pick out some matching hats. Mr. Martin’s wearing his bowler tonight, and if you see someone else in the bowler they’re probably with our team.”

Janet Patten, Martin’s younger sister, flew in from New Jersey to support him. She said Martin’s wife is “a big fan of theater” and noted that the couple often attend plays, particularly when they visit New York City. For her, a theatrical adaptation of Martin’s work feels inevitable.

“It’s about time it’s coming to the stage,” she said. “The whole interaction with the audience and the energy of the night comes off so differently [than onscreen]. I know for George to actually be able to see this is important. He was on set when they were filming many of the episodes, but this is totally different. And it could be the start of a long run.”

Wallace added that Martin is “proud” to see his book series, which began with 1996’s “A Game of Thrones,” find a broader audience.

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“From book to TV now to the live stage performance, it’s something George is really proud of and really excited to have more people experience,” Wallace said. “Seeing this come into fruition is like a dream come true.”

Set prior to the events of the novels and TV show, “The Mad King” expands on known Westeros lore. It opens at Harrenhal on the eve of an infamous tournament that set in motion events leading to the overthrow of King Aerys II Targaryen, the titular mad king.

A scene from “Game of Thrones: The Mad King,” a prequel to George R. R. Martin’s bestselling fantasy book series. (Johan Persson)

Martin has spoken about a Shakespearean influence on his writing, and the Royal Shakespeare Theatre was a fitting venue for the play’s debut, which felt grand in scope and staging. The theater most frequently hosts works by Shakespeare but has debuted other notable theatrical productions, including “Matilda the Musical,” which got its start at the RSC in 2010. The show played on the West End for nearly 15 years and was adapted into a Netflix film.

Jeremy Smith, a Stratford-upon-Avon local, attended “The Mad King” to support a friend working behind the scenes. He said it’s unusual for a production like this to premiere in the town.

“I came to see David Tennant in ‘Hamlet’ and there was a buzz there,” Smith said. “This is another level of glitz, but also a completely new play. It’s very suitable for the RSC because it’s so grand, but also modern and very English.”

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A Shakespearean influence is apparent in “The Mad King,” including echoes of “Hamlet” in the dynamic between King Aerys II (Michael Shaeffer) and his son, Prince Rhaegar Targaryen (Noah Ritter). The play’s characters frequently reflect on fate, power, generational pain and duty. There are tragic, inescapable events and ill-fated lovers.

Audience member Darren Ross, who traveled from London to see the play, was especially taken by the play’s writing.

“I’ve never read the books,” he said. “Speaking as somebody who isn’t that familiar with it, I thought the play was tremendous at communicating the story. I thought the script was very well structured. The thing that will get lost in the press about such a spectacular production is that the language is quite beautiful. It’s heightened. It’s Shakespearean without being Shakespearean. It’s genuinely poetry.”

“The Mad King” is staged in the round and brings viewers into the throne room at King’s Landing. The opening-night audience erupted in cheers when the iron throne emerged from the stage floor.

Puppeteers manipulate dynamic horses, dragons, dogs, jousters and ravens alongside 36 cast members. The scenes of violence, including during the tourney and the battles that follow, are big, immersive and captivating.

For many fans “The Mad King” illuminates a time in Westeros history that has only been hinted at in the books, and explored in more limited ways onscreen. The play seems to definitively answer certain questions such as the identity of the Knight of the Laughing Tree and the nature of the relationship between Prince Rhaegar and Lyanna Stark, including the long-running fan theory that Jon Snow is their child.

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There are 36 actors an a variety of puppeteers who help create immersive battle scenes in “Game of Thrones: The Mad King,” which opened at Royal Shakespeare Theater and is the first stage adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s bestselling fantasy book series. (Johan Persson)

“George Martin once said that so much happened at the Tourney at Harrenhal, where this is set, that you could write an entire book about it,” explained Robert Saunders, a local who runs the fantasy fan site In Deep Geek . “This is effectively the prequel. It is setting everything up: What’s happening with Jon Snow? Why is Ned Stark the way he is? How did Robert Baratheon become king? What’s going on with Tywin and the Lannisters? What’s Jamie’s backstory?”

Nina Studer, who traveled from London, said the play is deeply satisfying from a fan perspective.

“I’m still floating,” Studer said. “I cried through it the first time I saw it. I am overjoyed by how far it goes and the breadth of what it covers. It answered questions that I wasn’t even asking. Learning the backstories of the characters, especially Lyanna, was exciting.”

Although Martin did not write the play, and questions remain about whether or not it is part of the “GOT” book canon, the production has Martin’s rousing endorsement. The author held court in his seats during intermission, and joined the audience for an enthusiastic standing ovation at the end

The crowd’s enjoyment was palpable as it exited the theater. “That was perfect,” one person sighed as others around them voiced enthusiastic agreement. The following morning, on the train back to London, people could be overheard complimenting the play and discussing its big revelations.

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“The Mad King” continues its sold-out run at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre through Sept. 5. There is no word yet on its future life, but speculation on Saturday night ran through the crowd — will it move to the West End? To Broadway? On tour? Will it be filmed for a broader audience? For now, the producers are glad fans are satisfied.

“I was humbled and blown away by the incredible response to the opening of ‘The Mad King,’” co-producer Simon Painter said Monday. “It’s been 12 years since I first met George and discussed the idea of putting Westeros on stage, so to have him at the opening of the show at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon was a huge honor. It was incredible to see how astounded audiences have been to the epic nature of the show. Dominic and Duncan have created an absolute masterpiece and I couldn’t be happier.”